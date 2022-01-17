BTS' J-Hope Drops 'hope Pot Set' & 'mini-bag' Merch; Know What Inspired His Designs

Touted as one of the world's biggest group, South Korean boyband BTS members are treating fans with their individual line of merch including products like guitar pick necklaces, hoodies, earrings, and more. Member of the rap line, J-Hope dropped his own line which includes a pot set and a fashionable mini-bag. Many fans believe that the merch perfectly reflects the singer's persona and his impressive fashion sense.

J-Hope drops merchandise

Taking to their official Twitter handle, HYBE MERCHANDISE dropped J-Hope's line of BTS merchandise which includes a pot set and mini-bag. The pot set is called 'Hope Pot Set' as 'Hope' is popularly synonymous with the 27-year-old singer. The other merchandise is called 'Side by Side mini bag' which is a serene shade of blue.

Fans find J-Hope's inspiration in his merch design

As soon as the merchandise was dropped, the singer found himself on the trending topics list on social media as fans found various connections to his merch line. One fan pointed out that he was inspired by his track 'Blue Side' for the mini bag design and colour. 'Blue Side' is a track from the singer's 2018 mixtape Hope World and serves as the outro to his project.

According to Elite Daily, the singer explained the theme of the track during his VLIVE with his fans in 2018 where he revealed that the track depicts his desire to go back in time when he was 'young and clueless'. Commending his ingenuity, one fan wrote, ''The design of Hobi’s mini bag being inspired by his track Blue Side hence its shade of blue & name “side by side”. His music truly transcends all forms of artistic creation.''

The design of Hobi’s mini bag being inspired by his track Blue Side hence its shade of blue & name “side by side”. His music truly transcends all forms of artistic creation. 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/wO7fHA9oX9 — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 (@BTS21_2019) January 17, 2022

Another fan shared a moment from the interview with BTS where J-Hope talked about how the colour green represents 'Hope' which explains the inspiration behind his pot set.

Hobi - green is the colour of hope 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CokUOyV3Dk — hobi💕hope (@hobihope33) January 17, 2022

Oh my god Hobi T–T

There are sweet messages written on pots with 💕💕 in end 😭

The bag has 'made by hope' written and ♾ Keychain pls

HE IS SO SO SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/JHoDcZUDDI — Ki⁷✨ (@KingsBTS_7) January 17, 2022

love it when hobi chooses hearts and hes one himself pic.twitter.com/ZKQYyj78S5 — mina⁷ツ (slow) (@DIORlattae) January 17, 2022

A few were quick to point out that the bag was used to show Kim Taehyung's merch line. One fan wrote, ''They modeled taehyung’s cloud drop brooch set with jhope’s side by side mini bag''. Another fan wrote, ''Proud and impressed, j-hope always amazes me, I really want to buy it now before tomorrow and ASAP! it's really beautiful!! thank you my hobi #BY_JHOPE''

It was used to display Taehyung's merch right in front of our eyes 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KyTKxduzp7 — cʜᴇʀʀʏ⁷𐇵 (@purpleSakuraBTS) January 17, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH/Instagram/@bts_jhope)