BTS’ J-Hope Explains Why He Chose Songs 'Her' & 'Outro: Ego' For 'Proof' Album; Read

As fans beam with excitement ahead of the release of BTS' anthology album Proof, J-Hope recently revealed why he chose tracks Her and Outro: Ego for Proof as a part of the tracklist. In a recent video shared by Big Hit Music, the rapper revealed the instances he had to 'wear a mask' to hide a certain facet he didn't want to show people, adding how he has come to an acceptance of his identity eventually.

The clip, which showcased the BTS members in a desert space, also led the ARMY to interpret that the footage hinted at a new video. For the uninitiated, BTS' Proof will release on June 10, 2022.

BTS’ J-Hope explains why he chose songs Her & Outro: Ego for Proof album

Explaining the choice of tracks, J-Hope stated, "I included Her and Outro: Ego in this album, Proof. Her is essentially a love song, but some ARMY interpreted the lyrics as being more complex, about feeling the pressures of having to reshape who I am for Her. There can be many different interpretations, but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don’t particularly want to show other people.”

He continued, "And I sometimes hid because I didn’t want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as parts of my identity, my ego, because the members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am, just as I am, my ego is my Proof.” Take a look.

The video received overwhelming responses from fans, who dropped comments like, "Your growth of realising how every good and downside of you is all you, inspired me a lot to feel better about myself in every persona I own. thank you for sharing with us your journey of finding yourself. I love you. and will always do."

One fan mentioned, "jung hoseok saying how her can be a love song but also be interpreted as a complex song of hiding aspects of ourselves and him embracing all of these sides of himself as his ego to be his proof is so beautiful!

