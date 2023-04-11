BTS J-Hope Gives ARMY An Update On His Military Enlistment: I'll Come To See...

BTS J-Hope recently updated ARMY on Weverse that he will not be enlisting for the mandatory South Korean military service on April 11. He shared a photo while making a finger heart and wrote, "Everyone, I'm not going tomorrow.. I'll come to see you this week through live streaming. My ARMYs, don't have a hard time. Love you, ARMYs." The exact date of J-Hope's military enlistment is still unknown, but it has been confirmed by his agency that he will be the second member of BTS to join the military as an active soldier. Check out J-Hope's message for the ARMY below:

J-Hope enlisting for military service

BigHit Music released a statement regarding J-Hope's military enlistment a few days ago. It read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

The agency further wrote, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

BigHit concluded, "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."