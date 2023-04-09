BTS J-Hope Flaunts New Hairstyle In Latest Live Session With V, Jungkook

BTS rapper J-Hope, who has been enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service, took to his social media handle to flaunt his new hair cut. Later, the K-pop idol surprised ARMY by appearing in Kim Taehyung aka V's live session on Weverse during the midnight with Jungkook in attendance.

During the live session, V asked J-Hope to show his new hairstyle to the ARMY. Then, the rapper took the karaoke microphone to introduce himself and flaunted his military look infront of the camera by saying, "I cut my hair." By the look of the room, fans speculated that V did the live session from Jungkook's place.

Later, they switched on the lights in the room so that ARMY could get a clearer view of J-hope's hairstyle. The live stream came to an end soon as they had to catch their taxis. However, they said their goodbyes to the ARMY who missed them. Check out J-Hope's new hairstyle and snippets of their live session below:

On April 8th, #BTS #V communicated with fans through a Weverse live broadcast.



J-Hope appeared in the middle of the live broadcast and said, “I cut my hair.” Looking at J-Hope, Taehyung said, “Our HOPE hyung is going (to enlist)!” and hugged him tightly.pic.twitter.com/6DoI2QitRv https://t.co/MBYP0tuDdC — Thv Clout (@thvclout) April 8, 2023

BigHit Music announcing J-Hope's military enlistment

BigHit announced J-Hope's military enlistment through a statement that read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

It further read, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

BigHit continued by writing, "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."

