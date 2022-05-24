BTS rapper J-Hope recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared a ticket from an Eminem concert he attended with bandmates RM and Suga. The band is currently gearing up for the release of their 10th album titled Proof. The anthology album will feature memorable tracks from the globally renowned K-pop band since their debut.

The album is set to make fans nostalgic about BTS' journey and give a glimpse into their journey. Ahead of the album's release, J-Hope shared a few things from the past with his fans including bandmate Jimin's heartfelt letter to him.

J-Hope shares ticket from Eminem concert with Suga and RM

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 28-year-old rapper shared multiple memories from 2015. He also shared a picture of the ticket from the Eminem concert and tagged his bandmates Suga and RM. One fan on Twitter was quick to dig out a selfie of the BTS members from the concert dating back to 2012.

hobi posting the ticket of the eminem’s concert he went with yoongi and namjoon in 2012🥺 pic.twitter.com/PgtUWFwFgl — oldies bts ♡ (slow - new acc) (@oldiesbtss) May 24, 2022

J-Hope also shared a letter that he received from Jimin for his birthday. He shared the picture of the lengthy letter with the caption, ''When we were young''. In the letter, Jimin mentioned how he was feeling awkward as it was his first time writing a letter to his bandmate. He also wrote,

''Hyung (J-Hope) is leading BTS as well as the leader. I'm always thankful. Please lead us well. I'm sure you have a lot of worries and hardships, but thank you for working harder than the other members.” He also asked J-Hope to look after his health and take care of other members as he has always been.

Meanwhile, J-Hope recently shared his 'Proof Of Inspiration' where he wrote, ''I included Her and Outro: Ego in this album, Proof. Her is essentially a love song, but some ARMY interpreted the lyrics as being more complex, about feeling the pressures of having to reshape who I am for Her. There can be many different interpretations, but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don’t particularly want to show other people.''

''I sometimes hide because I didn’t want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as parts of my identity, my ego, because the members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am, just as I am, my ego is my Proof,” J-Hope said.