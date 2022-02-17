BTS' J-Hope To Hold Interactive Session With ARMY On Birthday; Here's All You Need To Know

BTS member J-Hope will be marking his 29th birthday on February 18. His birthday celebration has already begun on social media by his fans and followers, aka BTS ARMY. Earlier, the 28-year-old K-pop idol had hinted that he has prepared a special event for the ARMY himself. He hinted at the same during his recent interaction with fans via WeVerse on February 11.

On Thursday, J-Hope took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a snap of himself where he can be seen clicking a picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen doing a live interactive session with his fans. Take a look at the picture.

On the same day, one of his fans tweeted, "Hoseok said he’s doing a live today because he wants to celebrate his birthday with us." In his thread, the fan also added, "Hoseok said he got lots of birthday cakes this year! 🎂 He said that Seokjin got him a delicious cake yesterday." "Hoseok said he visited his hometown recently! He said we can see where he’s been through his Instagram," he added.

Hoseok said he’s doing a live today because he wants to celebrate his birthday with us — 인절미⁷ 🐢 (@sebyul) February 17, 2022

Hoseok said he got lots of birthday cakes this year! 🎂 He said that Seokjin got him a delicious cake yesterday — 인절미⁷ 🐢 (@sebyul) February 17, 2022

Hoseok said he visited his hometown recently! He said we can see where he’s been through his Instagram — 인절미⁷ 🐢 (@sebyul) February 17, 2022

Earlier today, J-Hope took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures of the gifts sent by Kim Seokjin aka BTS co-member Jin. The Super Tuna singer Jin sent a couple of cakes to J-Hope's residence, which included strawberries and a cake. The other gift shared by J-Hope on Instagram also included a toilet brush made of gold. The brand of the brush is Merdolino and comes with a price tag of 250 Euros, approximately Rs 22,000. J-Hope on the photo-sharing site flaunted the glittering piece for fans.

