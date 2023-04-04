BTS Jimin Dethrones Miley Cyrus On Billboard Hot 100; RM, J-hope Hype Up His Feat

BTS member Jimin's track Like Crazy debuted at the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 on Monday (April 3). Leaving his other band members behind, Jimin became the first solo South Korean artist to achieve this milestone. Like Crazy is the title track of Jimin's solo album FACE, which debuted at No. 2 spot this week on the Billboard's main albums chart. With this, Jimin dethroned fellow BTS member RM's Indigo as the highest-charting album by a South Korean solo artist, which peaked at No 3 in December.

Jimin expressed his gratitude towards the fans through an Instagram post and wrote, “Love u all,” with a picture of the Billboard charts. Other BTS members RM and J-hope reacted to the news with fire and red heart emojis. Check out the post here:

More about Jimin's album FACE

Park Jimin released his highly anticipated album FACE under BigHit label. Jimin's solo album comprises of six songs, which are Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, Face-off, Like Crazy English version, Alone, and Interlude: Dive. After the release of his album, Jimin made his solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 23 and March 24. In the chat show, Jimin performed Like Crazy live for the studio audience.

BTS' comeback

Talking about the BTS' comeback, BigHit founder and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk earlier explained they can’t guarantee a "promised year" for the band's reunion since BTS and HYBE would need time to get ready following the members' military service.

Earlier, BTS members were given an exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. Group’s eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in the military. Meanwhile, J-hope has also started his military enlistment process.