BTS Jimin Has A Savage Reply To Fan's Marriage Proposal, ARMY In Splits

BTS singer Park Jimin recently turned down a marriage proposal during a fansign event and his savage reply to the ARMY member went viral. On March 30 KST, the Like Crazy singer was interacting with some lucky fans during the fansign event arranged over a video call on Weverse. There, he came across one such fan who tried their luck with the K-pop idol. However, Jimin did not entertain the topic and said, "Yes, thank you for your hard work."

During the event, the ARMY told Jimin that she will do an acrostic poem with 'MaMe.' While the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer went with "MaMe' acrostic poem, MA," the fan responded with "MArry ME, Jimin oppa." Rather than commenting, Jimin asked her to try again. The ARMY member said the same thing again, to which the Filter singer remained silent for a few seconds. Then he jokingly said, "See you next time," as the time for video call ended.

The BTS fan accepted their fate and shared the video on her Twitter handle with the caption, "Jiminie never accepts it." While many found her lucky as she made Jimin giggle, others expressed their concern about fan video call etiquette.

절댜 안 받아줌 @ㅜㅜㅜㅜ 지민이 pic.twitter.com/OcpbyniGPp — 카콘 🫧 (@KACON_jin) March 30, 2023

THE WAY ID JUST END THE CALL AND WALLOW IN MISERY AND EMBARRASSMENT pic.twitter.com/WdBi2V427E — lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 (@seokjinbit) March 30, 2023

A fan tweeted, "please to whoever wins the fancall... talk to jimin about his music. Talk about the album, about his growth, about his artistry... don't do the lives "let's date" thing only... look at the album concept. If he wants to do a fansign it's bc he want to listen to our opinion too."

please to whoever wins the fancall... talk to jimin about his music. Talk about the album, about his growth, about his artistry... don't do the lives "let's date" thing only... look at the album concept. If he wants to do a fansign it's bc he want to listen to our opinion too — pabi\⁷ F A C E (slow) (@jinjailtime) February 22, 2023

About Jimin's new album FACE

BTS member Jimin released his solo debut album FACE on March 24. The K-pop vocalist released six songs from his album, two of which were released in the form of music videos. Both Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy music videos have been doing well on YouTube and other streaming platforms and the artist has been receiving praises from ARMY for his hard work.