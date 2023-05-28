BTS Jimin Shares Photos From His Hogwarts Tour In London

BTS singer Jimin recently took to his social media handle to share his experience of visiting Warner Bros' Harry Potter studio in London. He also dropped a couple of pictures while having a blast at the studio. These photos proved that Jimin too is a Potterhead.

In the series of pictures, Jimin was seen striking a funny pose in front of the Hogwarts Express board. In the next slides, he was seen posing at different spots in the Harry Potter studio, including the one in front of the goblin. The BTS singer sported a casual look during his Warner Bros tour in London. He opted for a striped full-sleeve T-shirt paired with denim. He completed his look with a bucket hat, matching sneakers, and a sling bag. He used the hashtag, "#wbtourlondon" while posting the photos. Take a look at the photos below.

BTS Jimin poses in front of the Hogwarts Board. (Pic source: j.m/Instagram)

BTS Jimin poses in front of the Goblin at Harry Potter studio in London. (Pic source: j.m/Instagram)

BTS Jimin reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

BTS Jimin recently became the fastest K-pop solo artist to reach around one billion streams on Spotify. He was the only male artist to make this record in 393 days. With this achievement, he has set a new Guinness World Record. His bandmate JK aka Jungkook had earlier set this record approximately two months ago.

About BTS Jimin

Park Jimin, stage name Jimin, made his debut as a member of the band in 2013 under the label Big Hit Entertainment. To date, he has released three solo tracks including Lie, Filter, and Serendipity. In January 2023, the BTS singer was featured in the song VIBE by K-pop idol Taeyang. Following that, he began to gear up for his solo album titled Face which was released on March 24, 2023. Recently, his song titled Angel Pt. 1 was a part of the Fast X soundtrack, The song was played by Vin Diesel during the premiere of the film.