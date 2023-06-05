Lilith Music Video Out; BTS Suga, Halsey's New Song Is Fun Blend Of Their Signature Styles

BTS member Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, and American songwriter Halsey recently announced their second collaboration for the game Diablo IV. Now, the duo's music video titled Lilith is out. The song presents a harmonious blend of Suga's signature rap style and Halsey's soulful vocals.

Lilith draws inspiration from dark mythology, adding a layer of intrigue and mystique to the song. It showcases their unique talents and highlights the power of combining music and mythology which evidently showed their ability to create a cohesive musical experience. The collaboration stays true to their respective musical identities, resulting in a balanced and well-executed track.

While the exact meaning behind the lyrics of "Lilith" may require interpretation, the song explores themes of personal growth, resilience and empowerment. The artists convey their emotions effectively through their heartfelt delivery, allowing listeners to connect with the song on an emotional level.

Meanwhile, the mythological backdrop adds depth and symbolism to the song, giving it a mysterious edge. However, the song does lack in one area - experimentation and innovation. It followed a formulaic structure commonly found in mainstream pop music.

(Stills of BTS Suga from newly released song Lilith | Image: Twitter)

Halsey's enigmatic looks in Lilith music video

(Halsey's looks from her song Lilith | Image: Halsey/Instagram)

In Lilith, Halsey's visual presentation enhanced the song's dark and mythical themes. The singer effortlessly embodied the ethereal and enigmatic spirit of Lilith. Her wardrobe choices and makeup reflect a combination of darkness and allure, creating an intriguing visual representation of the song's underlying mythology.

Dressed in flowing and dramatic attire, Halsey exudes a sense of drama. Her dark and mysterious makeup, accentuated by bold eye shadows and intricate details, perfectly complements the song's atmospheric vibe.

Sharing photos of her look on Instagram, Halsey wrote, "Collabed with @agustd of @bts.bighitofficial on a reimagined version of “Lilith” for the #DiabloIV anthem and it goes incredibly hard… @PlayDiablo. we both grew up playing the games and I’ve always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this type of dark mythology. so it was a no brainer tbh. VERY SICK AND OUT NOW, CHECK IT OUT (sic)."