BTS Jimin's Secret To Strictly Follow Diet Plan For Toned Look

BTS' Jimin is gearing up to release his first solo album titled FACE on March 24 (KST). The K-pop idol has already dropped his pre-release single song Set Me Free Pt. 2. Soon after, BigHit released a behind-the-scenes video to show ARMY what went on the set while filming the hit track.

In the behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Set Me Free Pt. 2, Jimin shared with ARMY the entire process of how the song was recorded with special effects and also talked about how he prepared himself for his solo album. The BTS singer also opened up about his weight loss journey and how he had to maintain the weight within 50 kg to 59 kg to flaunt his toned body in the song.

However, Jimin took his diet positively and said, "I'm kind of getting used to it now." He further shared the secret behind his diet and how he managed to follow it strictly while exercising to shed some more weight. He further explained by saying, "Every night, I write down what I want to eat before going to bed. Yesterday I wrote, Kalguksu, Daechang, and Ramyeon." Park Jimin also said that he has not eaten Tteokbokki in a really long time, but he loves to eat Kalguksu with Kimchi.

About Jimin's solo album FACE

BTS singer Park Jimin will release his six-track solo album FACE on March 24 KST and BTS leader RM has contributed to the album by becoming a lyricist in two of his songs including Face Off and Like Crazy, produced by Pdogg and GHSTLOOP.

However, Jimin's song Set Me Free Pt. 2 has already scripted history before the official release of the album. Just a few hours after the release of the song, it began to top on the iTunes Top Songs charts in around 110 different regions.