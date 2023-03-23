BTS Jimin's Solo Album FACE Out On March 24; Everything You Need To Know

BTS member Park Jimin is all set to release his solo debut album titled FACE on March 24. It comprises of six songs, which he has co-written. Jimin's upcoming album will make him the fourth member of the K-pop boy band BTS to drop his solo album.

ARMY is eagerly waiting for Jimin's solo album. He had already released a song, titled Set Me Free Pt. 2, which topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in around 110 different regions. While ARMY is aware of Jimin's upcoming album FACE, let us dig a little deeper and know all about it in detail.

Complete tracklist of album FACE

For those unversed, Jimin's upcoming solo debut album FACE will feature six new songs titled Set Me Free Pt.2 (already released), Face-off, Like Crazy, Like Crazy (English version), Alone, and Interlude: Dive. Jimin has not collaborated for his music videos with any other artists as of now, but the songwriting and production lineup does include some familiar K-pop names.

BTS Jimin breaks and sets new record with Set Me Free Pt 2

After Set Me Free Pt 2 was released, it skyrocketed on the iTunes chart in over 110 regions including Finland, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy, France and Australia in just 10 hours. The Korean singer became the only person to reach this record the fastest in over 100 countries. The song currently has 37 million views and is trending on #8 on YouTube.

Jimin becomes fourth BTS member to drop his solo song

Jimin has officially become the fourth member of BTS to drop his solo song. Before him, J-hope released his album Jack In The Box, Jin released his single The Astronaut, RM released his album Indigo, and Suga has repeatedly released his solo songs under the name Agust D.

BTS leader RM contributes to FACE album

Jimin had earlier revealed that two of the songs from the album FACE will feature BTS leader RM as a contributor. The songs are titled Like Crazy and Face Off and RM also features in the Like Crazy English version credits.

Jimin on his weight loss journey for Set Me Free Pt. 2

BigHit Music released a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the song Set Me Free Pt. 2. In it, Jimin revealed that he had to maintain his weight between 50 kg to 59 kg. However, he took his diet seriously and said that he is getting used to it. He further said, "Every night, I write down what I want to eat before going to bed. Yesterday I wrote, Kalguksu, Daechang, and Ramyeon."