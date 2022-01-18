BTS' Jimin Says RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Suga And V Made Fun Of His '13' Wrist Tattoo

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS are known for their tendency to create a stir amongst their fandom with their activities. From releasing customized merchandise to launching their webtoon avatars, the band has successfully ventured into a variety of fields providing top-notch entertainment to their fans. Adding to the list is their bond and brotherhood that they shared over the years since their debut in 2013.

From sharing laughter to crying together, the boys are known for their great bond and friendship. However, their bond also includes teasing and making fun out of each other to which Park Jimin recently fell prey. Read on to know how the boys made fun of the 26-year-old singer.

BTS' Jimin reveals members made fun of his wrist tattoo

In a live stream uploaded on BTS' official channel on January 17, Jimin can be seen showing off his tattoos to his fans. He also showed his wrist tattoo with the number '13' written on it. For the unversed, the singer is known for his fondness towards the number 13 as his birthday falls on October 13 as well the band debuted on June 13, 2013. However, this did not stop the boys from poking fun at the number tattoo.

He said, ''My members tease me about it. They said it looks like I received a stamp for competing in a race. They were like 'did you come 13th?' or 'do you get that if you do 13 pushups?''

ARMY, the name of the band's fandom, were quick to share the video on social media and laugh at the members' shenanigans. One fan tweeted, ''I think this is the first time jimin showed off one of his tattoos? Also when are the members not teasing him'' while another fan had a hilarious take on the band's reaction to Jimin's tattoo as they tweeted, ''armys: jimin’s tattoo is their debut day, im ugly crying, screaming, throwing up. BTS to jimin’s tattoo: what tf is on your wrist bro did u join a competition oh u ranked 13th cute''

Meanwhile, Jimin's self-designed merchandise which was a hoodie and an earring, created a major stir on the internet as they were reportedly sold out within a few seconds.

