BTS Reunion Turns Chaotic After Members Rave About Jin's 'Super Tuna' Snack; Watch

Touted as one of the biggest groups in the world, BTS members are back from their refreshing break after having a successful year with top-charting music and a record-breaking debut on social media. However, only four out of seven members were seen getting back together as Kim Taehyung, Min Yoongi and Park Jimin were seen missing from the fun action. It did not, however, dim the chaos that the remaining members created as they shared a glimpse of the same on their individual social media handles.

BTS reunion turns chaotic because of Jin's Super Tuna

ARMY, name of BTS' fandom, had gone into a frenzy in December after the oldest member of the band, Jin dropped his self-produced goofy track titled Super Tuna on YouTube. The same was reflected in the BTS reunion as members freaked out over tuna snacks during their get together. Taking to their official respective Instagram stories, the members- J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and RM uploaded videos of them raving about the snack. The video showed the four members screaming and singing Jin's Super Tuna track as they comically filmed the tuna snack.

ARMY's reaction to BTS reunion

Fans were quick to share the singers' Instagram stories as they talked about how the chaos ensued as soon as the boys met up with each other. One fan wrote, ''jungkook, hobi, jin and namjoon on instagram story they're so chaotic together i know they missed each other also when you click their story there background music is super tuna'' while another wrote, ''THIS IS HOW A BTS REUNION SOUNDS. JUST AN AVERAGE DAY. THEY HAVEN'T EVEN REACHED THEIR CHAOTIC LIMITS LSKSKS BYE!''

A few fans, who noticed that three of the members were missing in the reunion, asked their whereabouts. One fan wrote, ''All of them are posting fish cakes? Loudly crying face Waiting for Tae, Jimin and Yoongi'' Another netizen asked for an official reunion of the boys by tweeting, ''at this point i demand hybe to film the first ot7 bts reunion in the style of the harry potter 20th anniversary special.''

On the work front, the band is preparing to have their next in-person concert with fans this year in their home country, South Korea. The band is also reportedly gearing up to release a new album, however, the details are yet to be released.

Image: Twitter/@ksjtheprince/luvrofbts