BTS' Jimin Talks About Showing His 'mature Side, Personal Rawness' In Future Solo Projects

Taking the world by surprise, South Korean boyband BTS announced that they will be taking a break from group activities for some time. Debuted in 2013, the band has been reigning over the global music chart with every release and has established itself among world-class musicians.

However, this indefinite hiatus does not mean that the band will remain inactive. Quite the contrary, the septet consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will now use this opportunity to present their individual artistry as they focus on solo projects. Recently, member Park Jimin opened up about his future solo projects and what he wants to show to his fans as an artist.

BTS Jimin on future solo projects

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, the 26-year-old singer revealed that he is working with producers to discuss the 'image' and 'appearance' of his upcoming solo projects. He also admitted that he is ready to be 'little more explicit' in his ventures. Expounding on his statement, he said, ''I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side,''

He also stated that he is interested in showing his 'personal rawness' in the form of music or music videos. ''By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before,'' Jimin added. Recently, the singer released With You, an OST for the popular drama Our Blues with his best friend Ha Sung-Woon.

Further elaborating on his definition of 'raw', Jimin said, ''Something that shows the things I usually think about a little more honestly,'' he continued, ''My thoughts are already well-represented on BTS’ albums, but, you know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar''.

Meanwhile, prior to announcing the second chapter of their career, BTS dropped their highly anticipated tenth album Proof. In true BTS fashion, the anthology ended up breaking several records and topped global music charts. The band is on a record spree after Proof reportedly topped the Billboard 200 chart with the biggest US sales week of 2022.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit