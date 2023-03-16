BTS Jimin Teases FACE Track Set Me Free Part 2 With Electrifying Video | Watch

BTS' Park Jimin is all set to drop his first-ever solo album titled FACE and fans are waiting eagerly for his much anticipated six-track album, said to feature a diverse range of styles. Recently, agency BIGHIT MUSIC released the second teaser of the artist's pre-release song Set Me Free Pt. 2. The teaser showcased dancers expressing their emotions with the singer appearing at the end.

While the teaser for the new song Set Me Free Pt. 2 has been released, the music video will be out by March 17. Talking about Jimin's new song, the teaser showed a group of dancers performing on the stage. As soon as the clip came to an end, the camera focused on Jimin as he looked back and stared right into the camera.

Jimin's new solo album FACE

BTS member Park Jimin's upcoming solo album FACE will be released on March 24 and the ARMY is looking forward to it. Jimin had earlier released the track list from his album and revealed that BTS leader RM will contribute and feature in his record. RM has been credited as a lyricist in two of the songs from the singer's new album. They are titled Like Crazy and Face Off, both produced by GHSTLOOP and Pdogg.

BTS member Park Jimin's work front

Before BTS Jimin released the tracklist of his new album FACE, he released his song Vibe next to Taeyang from Big Bang. The collaborative song was a hit and till date, has garnered 88 million views on YouTube. The K-pop idol had also released his OST song With You, which debuted at the Global K-pop Chart and Daily Circle Chart.