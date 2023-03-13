BTS RM Compares K-pop With Rest Of The World, Says West Doesn't Get It

BTS leader RM recently opened up in an interview and shared that the K-pop industry looks appealing from the outside, but one has to put in a lot of efforts and hard work to thrive professionally. The rapper also revealed that the K-pop idols have to go through intensive training to survive the increasing competition. He further compared the current music scene in Korea to how it was seven decades ago.

Speaking to El Pais, the BTS leader said, "People in the West just don't get it. Korea is a country that has been invaded, devastated, torn in two. Just seventy years ago there was nothing. We were getting help from the IMF and the UN. But now, the whole world is looking at Korea. How is that possible, how did that happen? Because people are working f****** hard to improve themselves."

RM added, "You are in France or the UK, countries that have been colonizing others for centuries, and you come to me with, 'Oh God, you put so much pressure on yourselves, life in Korea is so stressful!'. Well, yes. That's how you get things done. And it's part of what makes K-pop so appealing. Although of course there are shadows, everything that happens too fast and too intensely has side effects."

BTS leader RM's upcoming songs

Kim Namjoon aka RM recently announced that he will be collaborating for a new song with singer So!YoON! from the South Korean band SE SO NEON. The duo will be featuring in the song titled Smoke Sprite from Episode 1:Love album. Earlier, the BTS rapper was in the news after an employee of the Korail allegedly leaked his personal information online.

