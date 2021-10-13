BTS' Jimin Turns 26: From Watching B'wood Films To Stage Name, Check Lesser-known Facts

The South Korean boy band, BTS, has a massive fan following all over the world and as one of its members, Jimin, recently turned 26, it will be thrilling for the BTS Army to know some fun and interesting facts about the singer they adore.

Jimin is one of the most popular members of the boy band. In 2013, he made his debut as a BTS member with his song No More Dream. He has given numerous hits with BTS such as Lie, Promise, Serendipity, etc.

Lesser known facts about Jimin

As the fans have been flooding the internet with wishes on the occasion of Jimin's birthday, there are a lot of interesting and lesser-known facts about the singer which they are unaware of.

According to the reports by Sbs.com, Jimin has been that one person to whom every BTS member talks when they are feeling low. The BTS members have often spoken about how Jimin is their go-to person while BTS' V once revealed how meaningful was his friendship with Jimin and stated how he has always been there for him.

As Jimin has the shortest height among all the members of the band, he once revealed how he wanted a partner who was shorter than him and added that she should be nice, charming and cute as well.

It is a lesser-known fact that BTS' Jimin loves to exercise and he even loves to rehearse for dance with his band member, Jungkook.

Jin, the eldest among the BTS band once praised Jimin and stated that he is the only member of the band who has changed the most since his debut.

The fans will be thrilled to learn another fact about Jimin that while the other members hesitate to dress like girls, Jimin, on the other hand, feels that he looks quite pretty in a girl's avatar.

When Jimin was once asked about what he would like to steal from his fellow band members, he revealed that he wanted to steal V’s talent and gaze, J-Hope’s cleanliness, Rap Monster’s height and Suga’s diverse knowledge.

Not many of the fans know that Jimin is a Bollywood movie lover and he once revealed that he watched the film, 3 Idiots while revealing that it was quite popular in Korea.

Jimin also loves to apply eyeliner and whenever he practices dance inside his room, he applies it. He also revealed that he cannot showcase his cool moves without eyeliner.

Jimin also revealed how his celebrity crush is none other than BTS' J-Hope.

Jimin is also a true animal lover and when asked about which superpower would he love to have, he revealed that he would love to have the power to talk to animals.

Initially, he was given the stage names Baby J and Kid, but he decided to stick with his real name, Jimin.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial