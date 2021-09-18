BTS: Jin, Jimin And Jungkook’s Playful Squabble In All-new YouTube Video; Watch

Jin, Jimin and Jungkook could not stop squabbling in the all-new Bangtan Bomb from the sets of BTS's Butter. The trio tried to give a behind-the-scenes interview but kept failing. Although, they managed to give the BTS ARMY an entertaining watch.

The most recent Bangtan Bomb video was recently released on YouTube and Jin, Jimin and Jungkook could not stop their playful squabble. The video began with Jin saying that BTS was shooting the dance sequence for the second verse of the hit song, Butter. However, before he could complete what he wanted to say, Jimin and Jungkook enter the frame and interrupt him. Jimin then comes close to the camera and says, “It's all a lie, do not believe him!”

Jin tried to continue with the interview but to no avail. He was once again pushed out of the frame by his fellow band members. Eventually, Jin hops onto the bandwagon and the trio begins to push each other around. The chaos catches J-Hope's attention and he says, “I have no idea why I find this funny,” to which Jimin replied, “It's because you're tired.”

The K-Pop band's Butter was released in June this year and soon became a much-loved number. The song debuted in one of the top stops of the Billboard Hot 100 and ranked in first place for nine weeks after its release. The band recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix version of the song. The band was also recently in the news after their song Dynamite made it to Rolling Stone's list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time'.

BTS is currently preparing for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place in New York from September 19 to September 23. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will join the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in as special envoys for the country at the event. The President had earlier presented the band with certificates of appointment as his special envoys. The seven members of the band have been conferred with diplomat passports and a fountain pen each.

(Image: AP)