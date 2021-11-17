BTS' Jin Smashes Records As His Single ‘Yours’ Becomes Second Best-selling Song In US

BTS member Jin has shattered several records ever since he released the OST titled Yours for the ongoing Korean drama Jirisan. The song has been taking the internet by storm while the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world.

Jin also attained this new feat as his single Yours became the second-best selling song in the US.

BTS' Jin debuts at No. 1 at Billboard’s Digital Song Sales

BTS member Jin debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Digital Song Sales chart with his recently released OST Yours. The K-pop star soared past Adele’s latest song Easy on Me to get on top of the list. Billboard took to their official Twitter handle to announce the news. They wrote, ".#JIN's "Yours" debuts at No. 1 on this week's #WorldDigitalSongSales chart. It's his first solo No. 1 on the chart. He's earned a record 31 No. 1s as a member of @BTS_twt."

It's his first solo No. 1 on the chart. He's earned a record 31 No. 1s as a member of @BTS_twt. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 16, 2021

Yours will mark Jin’s first appearance on the Digital Song Sales chart as a solo musician. As a member of the band, he has reached the list with 58 different songs, nine of which have climbed all the way to the top at number one. Earlier Jin had set a new record for K-pop solo songs released in 2021 as his song hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 82 different regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia and more.

Jin became the latest member of BTS to appear on the Digital Song Sales chart on his own, joining his bandmates Suga also known as Agust D, RM, J-Hope and V in this feat. Meanwhile, BTS is no stranger to breaking records and is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

Their songs like Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, and Permission to Dance made BTS the fastest act to accumulate five US number-one singles since Michael Jackson. The group's numerous accolades include six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and a Brit Award.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial