BTS' Jin Unveils His Official Merchandise Collection; Here's How To Buy BTS Merch In India

The South Korean boy band BTS, which has one of the biggest fan bases across the world, known as the BTS fan ARMY, had the best plan to start the new year. The band had planned to unveil their exclusive merchandise, especially designed by the artists themselves, throughout the first month of 2022. The seven members had four days assigned to each of them to unveil their self-designed merchandise. As the eldest member of the band, Jin was the first one on the list to recently reveal a pair of night suits and pillow designed by him. Here is how the ARMY can buy them.

The BTS fan ARMY is currently on cloud nine as BTS member Jin recently unveiled a part of his self-designed merchandise. The member had unveiled a pair of 'Good Day and Bad Day' pyjamas and pillows. The pyjama sets are in two colours, blue for a good day and black for a bad one. They also have cute stickers of Jin imprinted on them. These stickers are also on the pillows designed by the artist.

ARMY has been reacting to the merch ever since it was out via Twitter. Jin's fans are amazed by the cuteness of his merch and have been mentioning their favourite part about the pyjamas. A fan wrote, "What is amazing about this merch is that, the 'truth' that there are always Good & Bad days in our lives, not always good. But it does not mean that bad day can't be this cute." Another one penned, "Seokjin is such a talented creator! He once again created something that will be loved by many people!" While fans are excited about the new merch, they are also wondering where to buy them.

How to buy BTS merchandise?

BTS' eldest member, Jin has not listed his merchandise yet. However, he will launch it on January 4, 2022. The singer's fans can buy the merchandise from Weverse shop. The South Korean platform has a separate shop for all artists' official and exclusive merchandise.

How to buy BTS merchandise in India?

The Indian fan ARMY can also go to the Weverse shop to buy the merchandise. All the Indian fans need to do is pay through an international source such as PayPal. They can also download the official Weverse shop app Weply.

Image: Twitter/@seokjinism1