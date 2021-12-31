BTS Members Planning A Special Surprise For ARMY For New Year; Here's All You Need To Know

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys one of the biggest fan bases, known as BTS fan ARMY, across the world. The band has taken the world by storm with their tracks and dance moves and receives immense love from the ARMY. As the new year is less than a day away, BTS, who equally loves the ARMY, has a special surprise for them. Here is everything the band is planning to do for ARMY this new year.

The official Twitter handle of the boy band recently unveiled the band's surprise for the ARMY. They released a poster that said, "Artist-made collection by BTS." The band officially announced they will be releasing their own merch which every member will personally design. The caption read, "We made items that we want to use together with ARMY to reflect our individual tastes." The members further asked the ARMY about the kind of products they want and penned, "What kind of products were born after more than a year's long journey?" This is the BTS surprise for ARMY in the new year.

#방탄소년단 이 각자의 취향을 담아 ARMY와 함께 사용하고 싶은 아이템들을 만들었습니다. 1년 여의 대장정 끝에 어떤 상품들이 탄생했을까요?



✨ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS✨

📺Project Teaser SPOThttps://t.co/xLPoIsbLCW pic.twitter.com/FmnXDm0v6f — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) December 30, 2021

BTS merchandise release schedule

The band also released its schedule for the month of January 2022. Each member of the band has been assigned four days for releasing their merch. On the first day of every schedule, each member will release their merch style photo. It will be followed by an Artist-Made Collection show, merch preview and the making of Log from each member. At last, the member will release their merch. BTS members in the following order will release their merch - Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook.

BTS was last seen performing live in Los Angeles at their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. The members scripted history with their four-day performances which were widely lauded by the audience. Soon after the shows, the band announced a short break for the holidays. Their management company revealed the band has not been with their family during the holiday season ever since their debut. Despite being on break, BTS did not fail to surprise the ARMY. They created individual Instagram accounts to stay even more connected with the ARMY. Fans are now waiting for the band's comeback in 2022.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_official