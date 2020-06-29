BTS' Jungkook Tops List For Most Searched K-Pop Idol On Google In The First Half Of 2020

The Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, took the world over by a storm with its fan following and is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. As the boy band continues to enjoy its popularity, the band's members have also become quite popular with the global crowd. According to the latest reports, BTS band member Jungkook is the most searched K-Pop star in the first half of 2020.

BTS' Jungkook becomes the most searched K-Pop idol

BTS' Jungkook continues to rule the internet as he tops the chart to become the most-searched K-Pop idol on Google. Out of the 25 weeks in total, Jungkook was the most searched person for 22 weeks. The BTS band member also continues to be the most searched South-Korean celebrity on YouTube.

[INFO] Jungkook was the most searched K-pop idol on Google for 22 weeks out of 25 weeks in the first half of 2020.https://t.co/JZPoLzqy2R pic.twitter.com/m8Di9vNDbe — Jungkook Times✨ (@JungkookTimes2) June 28, 2020

Apart from topping the Google search and the YouTube search trends, the singer also dominates on other platforms. He is also one of the most-watched and popular idols on the social networking platform, TikTok. Jungkook recently became the first and only singer to receive over 10 billion views on his TikTok tag.

BTS recently dropped their latest song Stay Gold. The song premiered on June 26 and has already crossed 40 million views on YouTube. BTS' Stay Gold is the lead single from the band upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey which is set for a July 15 release.

Korean girl band BLACKPINK recently took back their title and broke the record for the most views on a single video in 24 hours. This is not the first time that the girl band broke this record. They earlier bagged the tag in April 2019 with their song Kill This Love.

BTS snatched the tag from them and made a new record with their song Boy With Luv in the same month. The latest BLACKPINK song How You Like That garnered over 82.4 million views in 24 hours. Fans are now eager to see if BTS will once again snatch the title from them with their next release.

With Jungkook making a record of his own, the boyband also recently claimed the Most Titles on The Top Album Sales Chart this week. The band has always managed to have some kind of presence on the Billboard charts. According to reports, the surge in their sales is due to their latest online concert Bang Bang Con: The Live and the social media chatter that followed their staging.

