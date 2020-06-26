BTS Unveils Music Video For Soothing Japanese Single 'Stay Gold'; Watch Video

Korean pop group BTS has released the music video of their latest Japanese single Stay Gold. The news came out after the band made sales history in the region. According to reports, Stay Gold is BTS’ focus single off the group’s upcoming Japanese language album Map of the Soul: 7~The Journey. Here are details about the new music video that you must check out. Read on:

BTS reveals the music video for Stay Gold

The soothing and uplifting track opens with the youngest member of the Korean band singing, “In a world where you feel cold, you gotta stay gold, baby”. After this, it kicks into the smooth blend of hip-hop beats bouncing on the verses and power-pop production on the choruses. Check out the music video:

According to a report, the Japanese music industry is considered the second-largest music industry in the world behind the United States. On June 19, 2020, Oricon shared its mid-year sales statistics unveiling that BTS topped its overall album-sales rankings for the first half of the year. It happened because of the Map of the Soul: 7~The Journey by the latest Korean group. As per reports, it sold over 4,29,000 copies in the region since its release in February.

According to reports, Oricon also shared that it marks the first time in 36 years that a foreign artist has topped their album charts for the first half in a year. The last artist to accomplish this feat was the King of Pop Michael Jackson, who did this with his Thriller album in 1984. Reports also suggested that Japan has a good record and album industry for its local artists.

Stay Gold music video release date

Stay Gold has come ahead of BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7~The Journey~ album which will mark its release in Japan and other parts of the world on July 14, 2020. As per reports, there will be a CD version available in the US on August 7, 2020. K-pop band’s new album will consist of original songs like Lights, and Japanese remakes of other Korean singles such as On, Boy with Luv, Fake Love, and Idol, among others.

