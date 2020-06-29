BTS ‘Stay Gold’ MV Was Created From Scratch; Fans React With Astonishment

BTS released Stay Gold music video which is a part of their album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey. The MV had several aesthetic locations where the scenes were filmed. However, recent revelations left many netizens in awe. BTS’ Stay Gold was shot completely indoors. The MV even had a scene from a pond-side garden, which was reportedly made from scratch. According to reports, a team of artists worked on the set for several days

BTS set was created from scratch

Several pictures surfaced online which showed BTS’ filming location of the Stay Gold MV. The step-by-step process was shown in the pictures. Layers of wood felt clothing made the base of the set. On the top, ready-to-roll lawn turf was used. The set-up was completed with purple flowers, an artificial pond and a giant tree in the middle of it. The pictures of the set building amused many. Several art visualizers, art directors and the team reportedly worked for days before MV was shot in the location. The final result can be seen in the official music video.

According to reports, this is not a first instance where BTS has used an indoor set which looked similar to an outdoor location. Massive built were used for the filming of the BTS’ past MV Fake Love, with turbine-powered water flow with member Park Jimin in the centre of it. Furthermore, a real burning man (stunt man) was used in the MV Fire. BTS’ Idol MV was also shot indoor.

BTS released the MV Stay Gold which received millions of views within the first hour of its release. The release follows Suga’s May release of D-2, which was his solo album. BTS’ also performed a live recording concert, Bang Bang Con on June 14. The concert marked the seventh anniversary of the band. Furthermore, BTS also released the unofficial music video of Airplane 2, photo concept videos before the anniversary day, that is on June 13.

