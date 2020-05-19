BTS' Jungkook 'Deeply Regrets' Going Out And Not Maintaining Social Distance

BTS’ main vocalist Jeon Jungkook was confirmed to be at the location of South Korea’s second two of the coronavirus outbreak. The junior-most member of the K-pop giants BTS, Jeon Jungkook, had been to a restaurant and then to a pub in Itaewon with three of his friends. But after the news of Jungkook visiting the area came out, he expressed that he 'deeply regrets' his actions and is regretting the fact that he did not contribute to society's social distancing efforts. Take a look at what he had to say here.

Read Also | BTS' Management Releases Statement On Jungkook's Presence Near Coronavirus-hit Itaewon

BTS’ Jeon Jungkook regrets meeting friends

Jungkook was seen with his friends in the area, which was declared a coronavirus hotspot. These friends were from other K-pop bands namely Cha Eun Woo of Astro, Jaehyun of NCT and Cha Ming Kyu of Seventeen. The K-pop celebs are friends in real life and have all tested negative for COVID-19. It was also reported that out of all four of them, Jeon Jungkook and Mingyu have not attended any social events so far. It is reported that Jungkook did not show symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) such as coughing or fever following the visit. However, he volunteered and got a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital. He was found negative in the test. It was reported that the artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful.

Read Also | Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' BTS Video Is Unmissable

BTS’ Jeon Jungkook's management earlier had released a statement clarifying the singer's actions. The statement read:

This is Big Hit Entertainment. Here is our official statement regarding BTS member Jungkook’s visit to the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul. Last week, several news outlets reached out to us to ask about whether Jungkook had visited the neighbourhood of Itaewon, and we sincerely apologize for belatedly realizing that the agency’s response to the questions was problematic. It is true that Jungkook went to the neighbourhood of Itaewon. However, at the time, he did not go to the place that became a problem due to the confirmed case in early May, and Jungkook was in Itaewon a week prior to the first confirmed case (first case related to the chain of infections in the neighbourhood of Itaewon). Moreover, to abide by the government’s guidelines, Jungkook took measures such as receiving a test for COVID-19, so we deemed it inappropriate to reveal our artist’s private life to the public.

Read Also | Anil Kapoor-starrer 'No Entry' BTS Videos That Will Make You Nostalgic

However, there is no room for excuse regarding the fact that we, as the agency of the artist in question, had not properly recognized the heavy importance of social distancing and prioritized the protection of the artist’s private life over it. We bow our heads to everyone in apology. On the evening of April 25, Saturday, Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the neighbourhood of Itaewon with his acquaintances. He showed no symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing or fever following the visit. He voluntarily received a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and tested negative. The artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful for not having faithfully contributed to the entire society’s social distancing efforts. We at Big Hit are doing our best to follow social distancing protocols as well as other guidelines and prevention methods for COVID-19. We will follow [the guidelines] more thoroughly to ensure that such things do not happen again. We apologize for causing concern to many people including fans.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Moments That Will Make You Impatient For 'Brahmastra'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.