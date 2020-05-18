Anil Kapoor-starrer 'No Entry' BTS Videos That Will Make You Nostalgic

No Entry is a 2005 comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, No Entry features an ensemble cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly in significant roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of three men Kishan, Sunny and Prem.

The story unveils how Kishan and Sunny’s life are troubles after their friend Prem sets them up with a hooker. The unfortunate made by Kishan leads to a series of lies, confusions and problems in their lives. No Entry takes one on a roller coaster ride of laughter. Here is a compilation of a few behind the scenes videos and pictures of the movie.

BTS fun on the sets of No Entry

The production house of No Entry shared a BTS video of the movie. In the video, the director and actors of the movie can be seen explaining how shooting this movie was a fun experience for all of them. The director of the movie Anees Bazmee can be seen saying how he loved the story and was excited to work on it.

Actor Anil Kapoor can be seen saying how picking up characters was a task for all of them. He explained how Salman Khan was the best choice for the role of Prem. Anil Kapoor also added about his role Kishan. He explained how filming a sensuous with Bipasha Basu made him nervous. Anil Kapoor further said that the movie is a laughter package.

Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol and Fardeen Khan are also seen sharing their experience with No Entry in the video. The star cast explains how No Entry is a perfect movie to watch with family. No Entry became one of the massive hit movies of the year.

Apart from this, on the 14th anniversary of the movie, director Anees Bazmee took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes fun from the sets of the movie. The video that Bazmee shared sees the entire team unit standing on a steep slope. In the tweet, the director has explained that the picture was clicked while shooting the climax of the film. He explained how tough it was for them to shoot the scene. Have a look at the tweet shared by Anees Bazmee here:

This was during the climax of No Entry in Phuket. Yeh scene aaj bhi dekh kar log hasi se lotpot hote hain. Lekin isse shoot karna bahut mushkil thha. Poore unit ko shooting ke dauraan cables lagaane pade thhe kyunki hum ek steep area main shoot kar rahe thhe. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/UtD0oefXf1 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 10, 2019

