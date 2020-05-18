Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' BTS Video Is Unmissable

Leonardo DiCaprio is counted amongst the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. A familiar face internationally, who enjoys a humongous fanbase across the globe, Leonardo Di Caprio's most notable films include Titanic, Shutter Island, The Revenant, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood amid several others.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Titanic's' Memorable OSTs That Are A Must-listen; See Full List

Leo's last film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood did ground-breaking business worldwide. Helmed by famous director Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a comedy-drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The Tarantino film also stars Margot Robbie in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Leonardo Di Caprio's Favourite Movies As A Child Were These Classics

Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in the movie was highly lauded by the critics and audience both. In fact, Brad Pitt also won an academy award for his stellar performance in the film. Recently, we stumbled upon a BTS video from the sets of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which showcases the different sets which were used in the movie. Take a look-

BTS video from Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

From theatres, bookshops, to a coffee house. One can see how much effort has gone into making the sets of the OUATIH. As the story plot of the Leonardo DiCaprio movie is based in the 1970s era, a lot of attention to details was given to it. Not just the sets but the cars used in the movie were also vintage cars in exquisite condition.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Arrives At Oscars 2020 With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

The actors are also dressed in a retro look. One can see men donning bellbottoms, and women in polka dots. With this video, one thing is evident, that makers of this Leonardo DiCaprio film left no stone unturned in transforming the look of the drama film ideal to that of the 70s era. The director of the movie Quentin was recently in news for writing a novel based on his the film.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Gave Some Memorable Speeches This Award Season; Watch Them Here

The story of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revolves around a popular actor, whose stardom is fading away with time. Leonardo DiCaprio essays that role. Whereas Brad Pitt plays his body double in the film, who does his stunts and is also a friend to Leo. How their lives go through some interesting twists and turns, is all Once Upon A Time In Hollywood about. Post this Leonardo has not featured in any other Hollywood flick. As per reports, the Shutter Island actor is on a sabbatical in 2020, his next film as a producer Akira will release in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.