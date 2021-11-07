BTS’ Jungkook Features In Forbes Korea; Claims Top Spot On 'Model Idol' List

The BTS star, Jungkook recently received an honour, as he featured on the November issue of the Forbes Korea magazine. The musician was named the ‘Top Model Idol’ and grabbed a top spot on the 'Forbes Korea Model Idol' list. Forbes also complimented his various skills and the ARMY rushed in to extend their congratulatory wishes to him.

Jungkook claimed the top position on the 'Forbes Korea Model Idol’ list. He was also commended for his various skills by Forbes Korea magazine. They began by giving viewers a description of the musician and mentioned that he is the 'main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS'. They also mentioned that the youngster is, "well-known for his stable live performance that does not shake while performing strong choreography. He also showed a number of self-composed songs due to his excellent talent for composing and writing."

Jungkook recently released a cover of the much-loved Harry Styles song Falling on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. The number was loved by people across the globe and it quickly gained popularity after its release. It ranked in the first position in the United States and also trended on Twitter in over 92 countries. Jungkook's cover of the song boosted Harry Styles' numbers, as the original song ranked number 9 on the Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart, and Jungkook's cover ranked at number 14.

HYBE's Studio engineer, Jeon Boo Yeon, recorded and mixed Jungkook's cover of the song which was posted on YouTube. It rapidly drew viewers' attention and received heaps of love and praise. Within one hour of its release, the video gained over 2 million views on the platform. However, this is not a novel phenomenon for BTS, as all their releases cross a couple of million views within a few hours. This was not the first time Jungkook stunned the BTS ARMY with a solo cover of a popular song. He had earlier covered Justin Bieber's Nothing Like Us, Purpose, and 2U, Adam Levine's Lost Stars, Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore, IU's Ending Scene, Lauv's Never Not and Dan + Shay and George's Look at Me.

