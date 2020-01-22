BTS Jungkook's Golden Closet Films You Need To Watch Right Now

Golden Closet Films or G.C.F. is a series of travel videos or vlog-style videos that feature most BTS members. The films are an original production of the youngest member of the group Jeon Jung Kook in the groups, shoots and edits these videos on his own.

The name of the series Golden Closet is derived from Jungkook’s pet name in the Army(fandom) that is Golden Maknae, which means multi-talented and youngest member of the group. Closet means the inside stories of BTS and a glimpse into their personal way of living.

Here is a list of all G.C.F. videos:

BTS’s Jungkook’s first G.C.F. video was released in 2017. The video featured moments from the personal trip that Jungkook took along with his co-member Park Ji Min. The video had several shots of Tokyo.

G.C.F. in Osaka released in April 2018. The video featured all the members of the BTS boy group. BTS is seen enjoying the city like any normal person will do, forgetting for a few moments that they are global juggernauts.

In the same year, G.C.F in U.S.A. was released. The video featured all the members. It covered behind the scenes of their journey for the first nationally televised K-pop performance at the American Music Awards in the U.S.A. In the video, BTS is seen enjoying their time before and after the show.

G.C.F. in Saipan was shot while the group was shooting their Season’s Greetings in 2018. The scenic video covers the beautiful sites of Saipan as well as the antics of the BTS members. A must-watch video covered by BTS’ Jungkook.

G.C.F. in Newark VHS version is a combination of footage from their preparation for a concert. Jungkook reportedly shot the entire video on his phone using an application known as the VHS Camcorder. This video is a series of BTS members practising.

G.C.F. 2018 for Melon Music Awards practice is a must watch practice video of the BTS members. J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook are seen sweating it out at practice studio. The video has an interesting background track namely Under Pressure by Alex Lustig.

The last G.C.F video was released by BTS’ Jungkook in December 2019. This featured all the members of the group posing for a photoshoot. The video was shot in Helsinki.

