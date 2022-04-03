BTS' Jungkook Recovers From COVID; Agency Confirms His Performance At Grammy Awards

The biggest music award ceremony, Grammys 2022, is just a few hours away. The star-studded evening will see many celebs of the music industry perform on stage, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more. While K-Pop fans were heartbroken to know BTS' Jungkook would not perform with his bandmates at the award show, they can rejoice now as the singer has ended his quarantine and is all set to wow the audience along with the band.

As per a report by Soompi, BTS' management company BIGHIT MUSIC recently confirmed Jungkook would join his bandmates at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement to confirm the news. The statement read:

Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT). Jungkook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jungkook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it. Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jungkook took a rapid antigen test in the United States to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concern for our artists' health. We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you

Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19

BTS' Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, 2022, a week before Grammys 2022. The singer departed from South Korea and arrived in Las Vegas to prepare for the Grammys when he experienced a sore throat and underwent a COVID-19 test. BTS' ARMY was extremely upset learning about Jungkook's health and hoped for his quick recovery. Meanwhile, his fellow bandmates were preparing for their upcoming performance in Las Vegas and also shared a picture of them sharing smiles with Bruno Mars & Anderson at a Las Vegas concert.

Image: Instagram/@jungkook.97