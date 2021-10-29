BTS: Jungkook Releases his Version Of 'Falling' By Harry Styles; ARMY Say 'We Love It'

BTS singer Jungkook took his fans by surprise on Thursday, October 28, by uploading a brand-new cover on the K-pop group's official YouTube channel. This time it is a passionate and piano-driven performance of Harry Styles' 2019 song Falling. Below is a link to Jungkook's cover of Falling.

BTS's Jungkook releases his version of Falling by Harry Styles

HYBE's Studio engineer, Jeon Boo Yeon, recorded and mixed the song which was posted on YouTube. It rapidly drew viewers' attention. Within one hour, the video had got 2 million views on YouTube. This, however, is a trend with BTS. Most of their songs have crossed millions of views as soon as they hit the channel.

BTS ARMY has responded in the comment section with words like, “Popular opinion: Jungkook’s voice can bring you to heaven....” “I can't get enough of Jungkook's vocals. His voice is so heavenly”, “JK is literally singing his heart out, im crying”, “Jungkook’s voice really is something else. Wow. He truly has no limits as a singer” and “His sincerity when he covers a song is my favourite thing ever.”

It was absolutely beautiful. His lower register is so soothing and the higher notes were spot on. His english pronunciation was soooo good. I loved it. — Cassie Looker (@cassie_looker) October 29, 2021

U #jungkook have a such an angelic voice💜💜💜💜💜... thank you soo much for this beautiful song💜💜💜💜💜 — sudipta sahoo (@sudiptasahoo16) October 28, 2021

Netizens react and find a connection between the cover and BTS' last performance

BTS fans also found the connection that this cover of Falling was released exactly two years after BTS' last live performance. On October 29, BTS held their final concert of the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. Seoul, South Korea, hosted the event. However, BTS has not mentioned anything about the connection, fans are currently only speculating it.

Harry Styles' album, Fine Line, featured Falling as his third single. The song reached No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the year it got released. The album was a commercial and critical success for the One Direction member, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This isn't the first time Jungkook has shocked BTS ARMY members with a solo performance. Jungkook has previously covered Adam Levine's Lost Stars, Justin Bieber's Nothing Like Us, Purpose, and 2U, Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore, IU's Ending Scene, George's Look at Me, Lauv's Never Not and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" on YouTube and SoundCloud.

(IMAGE: AP)