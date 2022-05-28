Last Updated:

BTS' Jungkook Spotted With Drumsticks At Airport; ARMY Speculates 'Drummer JK Is Back'

The youngest member of the South Korean boyband BTS' Jungkook was spotted with a case of drumsticks leading to speculations of him playing drums again.

BTS

In a huge accomplishment, the South Korean boyband BTS is going to visit the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden. Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be discussing the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes along with the importance of diversity and inclusivity as the Youth Ambassadors who spread the message of positivity through their art. 

For the same, the band reached America to prepare for their visit to the White House. Joining them on a much later date, the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook was spotted at the airport for his flight to the US to join his band members. While his airport fashion always becomes a subject of praise in the fandom, fans also noticed the singer carrying a musical instrument speculating the return of Jeon Jungkook's popular persona on stage. 

Drummer Jungkook to make a comeback?

Pictures from Jungkook's appearance at the airport made rounds on social media as fans swooned over his casual fit. Sporting a baseball cap, the 24-year-old wore a loose white T-shirt paired with comfortable tracks. Fans were quick to notice that he was carrying a case in his hand which appeared to look like a case for drumsticks. A few fans also shared the picture of the band Jungkook was carrying to back their claims. 

This led to speculations about the Euphoria singer making a comeback on the stage of his strong persona as a drummer. Fans started sharing videos of his previous performances as a drummer on the stage and expressed their excitement to see Jungkook in the same avatar again. 

One fan wrote, ''DRUMMER JUNGKOOK COMING BACK?! OH CAN'T WAIT TO GET BLESSED,'' while another tweeted, ''So we’ll witness once again Drummer Jeon Jungkook. Let’s be ready for this moment. Manifesting! HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK.'' On the other hand, fans wished him for a safe flight to the US. 

More on BTS

The White House issued a statement to announce BTS' visit. Their visit comes in celebration of AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders) Heritage Month in order to shed light on the growing concerns of hate crimes against Asians. ''President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.” the White House stated. 

