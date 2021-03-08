Suga's Quiz: Answer These Questions And Find Out How Well Do You Know BTS' Beloved Rapper

Within a few hours from now, one of the most beloved members of the South Korea-based septet, BTS Suga will be ringing in his 28th birthday. The rapper has given his voice, rhythms and verses to some of the most notable BTS' musical productions such as "Spring Day", "Best of Me", "Love Maze" & "Magic Shop" to name a few. In order to celebrate BTS Suga's birthday, a quiz based on Suga's songs and details regarding Suga's family, amongst other pieces of trivia connected to the rapper, has been curated. One can take BTS' Suga's quiz below and find out how well does one know the rapper who has given the best of himself to the world.

Suga's birthday quiz:

1) What is Suga's real name?

a) Kim Yang-Lee

b) Boon Jong Ho

c) Seo Yeong-Ha

d) Min Yoon-gi

2) Back in 2010, before BTS, he produced a song known as '518-062". Which historical event was that track inspired by?

a) The Arab Spring

b) The tearing down of the great wall in Germany

c) Gwangju Uprising

d) Jason Momoa performing a traditional dance number in front of millions during "Aquaman" promotions

3) What was Suga's first job title when he joined BigHit, the talent management firm that represents BTS?

a) Producer

b) Singer

c) Songwriter

d) Editor

4) Which of the following songs have been produced by Suga?

a) Jump

b) Let Me Know

c) Boyz with Fun

d) All Of The Above

5) Which one from the following list of songs by Lee So-ra features a rap portion written and crooned by Suga?

a) Always Here

b) Song Request

c) Not Lee So-ra, but he has collaborated with people such as Coldplay, Post Malone and the likes

d) He exclusively works with BTS members only

6) What are Suga's pet-peeves?

a) His pet otters eating all his Fruit Loops

b) The opinions of others on his music

c) Gambling and Stocks

d) Suga is actually a bit of a monk; He is rarely affected by anything.

7) Which accommodation facility is said to be Suga's most favourite place in the whole wide world?

a) A recording studio

b) His own room in his house

c) He is a butterfly; When not singing/writing/producing, he can always be found travelling

d) He is of the belief that wherever his fellow BTS members decide to stay, he finds a home there

8) Who is Suga's favourite Hollywood star?

a) Jennifer Lawrence

b) Winona Ryder

c) Scarlett Johansson

d) Hailee Steinfeld

9) Before taking up music full-time, Suga had pictured him as a different sort of professional. What did he see himself as while growing up?

a) Architect

b) Hair Stylist

c) Actor

d) He had no plans as such for the future; he entered the music industry by accident

10) The very first album he ever purchased featured raps crooned by the personality who is known as the god of rapping. What is his name?

a) Eminem

b) Drake

c) Post Malone

d) Snoop Dogg

11) Which is Suga's favourite colour?

a) Green

b) White

c) Yellow

d) He is famous for changing his favourite colour from time to time. The colour that he takes a shine to is the one that eventually ends up in his hair.

12) He dedicated a mixtape titled, "Skit" to a dear family member of his. Which relative did he talk about in it?

a) His brother

b) His pet dog

c) His father

d) The song is about himself and the subject of the same is "self-belief"

13) Which animal does Suga reportedly relate to?

a) A seal

b) An multi-coloured dragon

c) A Cat

d) An Orca

14) Which is Suga's favourite sport?

a) Basketball

b) He once said that he loves to play "The Sport Of Life"

c) Baseball

d) Hackey-Sack

15) Who taught the piano to Suga?

a) Jimin

b) Father

c) Brother

d) He is a self-taught pianist

Answers: 1-d, 2-c, 3-a, 4-d, 5-b, 6-c, 7-a, 8-c, 9-a, 10-a, 11-b, 12-a, 13-c, 14-a, 15-d

