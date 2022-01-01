BTS' Jungkook's Post Thanking ARMY For A Happy Year Of 2021 Breaks Instagram Record

Touted as one of the biggest groups in the world, BTS is no stranger to breaking and setting new records in every field that they venture into. Continuing their streak, the band members managed to break records by debuting their personal Instagram account on Instagram. Similarly, the youngest member of the band, Jungkook has achieved a similar feat with his recent post where he bid adieu to 2021 and thanked his fans, called ARMY, for their love throughout the year.

Jungkook breaks Instagram record

Taking to his Instagram on December 31, the 24-year-old singer shared a selfie against the backdrop of a scenic sunset to welcome the year 2022 and acknowledge his fans for the love and support they showed towards him throughout the year of 2021. He wrote, ''The year is ending fast & we are now greeting the new year Thanks to many of you, I was able to spend this year happily w/o hurting my body or mind Thank you so much. You’ve all worked so hard Everyone let’s not get sick but be happy Ah-Fo-Bang-Fo*''

As per a report from All Kpop and noticed by several ardent fans of the band, the post managed to hit one million likes in just within two minutes of its posting. It broke the previous record of Juliette Freire whose post took three minutes to reach a million likes. Several fans also shared the same on social media congratulating the young singer for adding another achievement to his list. Check out the tweets here:

Jungkook’s latest post on Instagram surpassed 1 million likes in 2 minutes making Jungkook the Fastest Individual in History to surpass 1 Million likes on instagram.



Jungkook broke the Guinness World Record previously held by Juliette Freire (Brazil) who took 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/p2hDN5xiA1 — JUNGKOOK SINGAPORE 𝄞 🇸🇬🧈 ⁷ (@Jeonjungkook_SG) December 31, 2021

Jungkook's latest IG post wishing new year greetings, breaks the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Instagram Post to reach 1 Million likes in less than 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/sbF6sL0h36 — Jungkook SNS✨ (@Jungkook_SNS) December 31, 2021

This is how 2022 started for our miracle boy: Jungkook is the number 1 Most Followed Kpop Idol & most followed artist for the last 24 hours! After breaking a record for having the fastest post to get 1M likes , he is also the # 1 Most Followed Kpop Account! Congrats JK🎉 pic.twitter.com/AoeJvLwzb3 — nessie εїз (@smiilingkookie) January 1, 2022

Stepping into a new year with Jungkook already making a new Guinness World Record of fastest Instagram post to gain 1 million likes. Yes we stan the king Jungkook😌🔥🃏 pic.twitter.com/cFrmkVgVyK — taekookers struggle (@taekook0subunit) December 31, 2021

More on BTS bidding adieu to 2021

J-Hope also took to his Instagram to share a lengthy note to start the New Year and reflect on 2021. He wrote, ''What kind of a year was 2021 for me? A year of trying lots of new and different things. A year of reflecting on the person Jung Ho-seok and his life. Maybe a year like the brilliant flames of a finale for both j-hope and BTS.''

''The definitions if I look for them are innumerable. For the first time I’m spending the end of the year as my own self, with a chance to look back on 2021 and contemplate its meaning. “This is what it really means to have time just for me,” that’s how I feel now.'' RM also wrote, ''Goodbye 2021..Happy 2022''

