As BTS Members Join Instagram, Jungkook's Unusual Username Leaves Army Guessing

As the BTS Army has been loving and enjoying the presence of the BTS members with their personal accounts on social media, they were recently left amused when Jungkook, one of the popular BTS members added the username to his Instagram account.

The Army took to social media and reacted to Jungkook Instagram username with hilarious comments while many of them also managed to decode the cryptic username.

Jungkook Instagram username leave fans amused

Jungkook, the youngest member of the South Korean BTS boy band, earned over 17 million followers on Instagram the moment he created his account. It became interesting for the BTS Army when they saw Jungkook's Instagram username that stated "abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz" As the username was quite unusual, the fans began speculating the reason behind putting such a name to his official Instagram handle.

Some of them immediately took to Twitter and mentioned how they decoded the reason behind putting this username and revealed that the username contained all the alphabets except Jungkook's initials J and K. Some of the fans also gushed over him and dropped in compliments for him revealing that they think how cute he was. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions.

Sooo does anyone know why Jungkook’s insta username is basically the whole alphabet? 😂 is this a reference to something I missed? — Hannah Nguyen, BSN, RN (@hannahanguyen_) December 7, 2021

I WAS AT SCHOOL and one of my friends showed Jungkook's account at first i thought it was fake and a prank because of his user but then I FOUND THAT ALL OF THEM HAVE IT AND I LITERLLY SCREAMED 5 TIMES LIKE A CRAZY PERSON. I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE TBH — MY UNIVERSE 🛸🪐 (@tan_army_bts) December 7, 2021

He put only underscore for "JK" then heeee just completed the alphabets fully 🤣💜 because he is JK~ayyyy💜 Golden makneh brain💥 #JUNGKOOK #goldenmakneh#bts@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4PbNnQauNE — Lav 💜 BTS (@lavans1994) December 7, 2021

As BTS members Instagram accounts were created by them recently, the fans were curious about what would each of the members add to their first post. Jungkook shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen sitting at the SoFi Stadium while gesturing his finger upwards. Jin, on the other hand, shared his iconic look while wearing Permission To Dance tee with two ponytails. J-Hope added an illusionary picture of himself while RM posted a picture in which he can be seen relaxing on the seaside. Jimin shared a monochrome photo of himself in which he can be seen sporting a suit with a cool pair of sunglasses. BTS' V added two pictures, including one where he is holding a flower bouquet while in the other, he has applied shaving cream to his face. Suga, on the other hand, shared a red coloured picture along with a caption written in the Korean language. The caption stated, "Instagram is so hard" with a sad face smiley added next to it.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial