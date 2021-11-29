BTS' LA Concert: ARMY Trends 'We Love You HOBI' As J-Hope Gets Emotional On Stage; Watch

The hotly buzzed BTS concert in LA at SoFi Stadium has given several precious moments to the ARMY, the name of the band's fandom, marking the first-ever in-person concert of the band in over two years. From power-packed performances to emotional moments on stage, ARMY recorded and shared the memories online for the ones who could not attend the concert. One such moment from the show has gone viral with the fandom trending 'We love Hobi' on Twitter.

BTS' LA concert: J-Hope gets emotional

In a widely circulated video online, the main dancer and member of the 'Hyung' line, BTS' J-Hope can be seen getting emotional on stage. Fans noticed the singer's eyes getting watery as he addressed the crowd. ARMY at the venue were heard cheering louder of the emotional singer as they extended their support and showed him some love.

He's so precious We love You Hobi💜pic.twitter.com/nPu9n1pwQa — bts777galaxy♡ (@bts777galaxy_) November 28, 2021

The video has since found itself on the trending topics list as ARMY trended 'We love Hobi' and 'We love Jung Ho-seok', J-Hope's real name. One user showered the singer with love by writing, ''Words cannot describe how much you mean to us Hoseok. Hope you enjoyed today and please know that we are proud of you, you are loved! WE LOVE YOU HOBI'' while another wrote, ''Hobi was so emotional during his ment and said such loving words to us Let's show him love back!! reply with ‘WE LOVE YOU JUNG HOSEOK’ and let's trend it for him!!''

WE LOVE YOU HOBI !! pic.twitter.com/QK6Kk13YY5 — rosey ♡ (@tksinta) November 29, 2021

He Is truly the PUREST and PRECIOUS SOUL EVER🥺 WE LOVE YOU HOBI💗 pic.twitter.com/2dtwRp1ip7 — Sαҽ⁷🍒 PTD links!!📌 (@daebakbangtang) November 29, 2021

#WELOVEYOUHOBI

WE LOVE YOU HOBI💜🌻

WE LOVE YOU SO SO SO MUCH.

YOU ARE OUR HOPE.

OUR SUNSHINE.

OUR HOBI OPPA.

WE LOVE YOU HOSEOK💜😭🌻💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HDV04hFrhL — Hobiniee💜 (@karsipi2003) November 29, 2021

More on BTS' LA concert

The first day of the four scheduled concerts in LA was a total success with ARMY showering love and support to the band online for the rest of the shows. During a press conference of the LA concert, the leader of the band, RM, as reported by TeenVogue, got emotional as he reflected on his journey from a popular South Korean pop group to megastars of the world. He said, ''As artists, (who) started out in Korea, the limitations of our identity, language, genre, invisible walls, we felt like they really existed. But every moment, we tried to give our best to every show, every performance, (all) the music, all of our hearts, and I think those small moments truly made today's miracle for us."

The second day of the concert was scheduled on November 28 at 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET. The third day is on December 1st at 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET and the fourth day is scheduled on December 2nd at 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET.

