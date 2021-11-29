BTS Press Conference: BTS Members Talk AMA Win & Grammy Nomination; Send Cheers To ARMY

The South Korean boy band BTS had a blast at their first concert from Permission To Dance on Stage in LA. The band reunited with their ARMY after a long time as the concert marked one of their first live performances since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. After the concert, the band recently sat down for a live press conference in Los Angeles and talked about their experience and how did they feel performing after so long. Here are some inputs from the BTS LA concert press conference.

BTS concert on November 27 was the first among their four scheduled concerts. Their reunion with the ARMY saw the So-Fi stadium lit up with cheers and excitement of fans as the band performed live. All those who attended the show shared videos and photos from the stadium. Taking about the surreal experience, BTS member Suga said in the press conference that he could not believe it was real. The member reportedly said, "Yesterday, I asked myself, is this reality, or is this really a dream?"

BTS members on their live concert in LA

As reported by TeenVogue, BTS leader RM got emotional while talking about his experience. The singing sensations said he was "emotional beyond words" when he saw the stadium filled with fans. He further said, "As artists, (who) started out in Korea, the limitations of our identity, language, genre, invisible walls, we felt like they really existed. But every moment, we tried to give our best to every show, every performance, (all) the music, all of our hearts, and I think those small moments truly made today's miracle for us." He also called resuming the tour and live concerts the beginning of a new chapter. Jin further added by new beginnings he referred to more concerts, especially in South Korea.

BTS recently marked a historic win at the AMAs and also performed some of their singles and collaborations on stage. Mentioning the AMAs, Jungkook said the award function gave them the energy to perform live on stage at the concert. Jin further revealed the group was a bit nervous before going on the stage and shared their pre-concert rituals. The singer said the band huddled up in the waiting room before the concert as they were very nervous.

The members were very certain when it came to crediting the ARMY. They shared how ARMY's cheers gave them strength. After mentioning their second Grammy nomination, RM explained what percentage of success (trophy) does every member gets. The band leader said out of 100% of success, half goes to the ARMY, 5% goes to each member and the remaining 15 goes to HYBE and BigHit. The band's Permission To Dance on Stage concert in LA will come to an end on December 2, 2021.

Image: Twitter/@charts_k