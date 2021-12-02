BTS' LA Concert Day 3: Taehyung Dresses Up As Red Guard From 'Squid Game'; Watch

Popular South Korean boyband BTS is taking over the trending topic list of every social media platform with their energetic performance on day three of the Permission to Dance on Stage concert. Marking their first in-person concert in over two years, the band is making sure that they spare no efforts in entertaining the hearts of their fans, affectionately called ARMY. From exuding charm to sporting costumes, ARMY is having a field day at BTS' LA concert day 3.

BTS' LA concert day 3: Taehyung cosplays Squid Game

Apart from his charming voice and aura, Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V, has the ability to make his way into his fans' hearts with his on-stage shenanigans. Known for making goofy faces and changing up the choreography to mess with his bandmates, the singer brought the same energy to day three of BTS' LA concert.

The young singer landed himself on the top of the trending topic on Twitter after videos and pictures of him cosplaying the red guard from the popular Netflix series Squid Game surfaced online. The 25-year-old was seen dancing and singing in his red costume as he entertained his fans at the venue. The video could not help but bring a smile onto every ARMY's face.

I couldn’t help but watch Taehyung be so happy and playful all day today. #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_D3 #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/M5xABqQVJY — Lailani 🎀 PTDLA D1-D4 (@eccentaecity) December 2, 2021

One user wrote, ''I couldn’t help but watch Taehyung be so happy and playful all day today.'' while another wrote, ''KIM TAEHYUNG SQUID GAME Tae is so funny ''

Earlier, the oldest member of the group, Jin, cosplayed Squid Game's red light, green light doll by sporting pigtails adorned with red ribbons. Fans could not help but swoon over the singer's adorable look while some were quick to start a meme fest for the same. Later, the singer donned a superman costume and earned himself the title of 'Super Jin' among the ARMY.

Currently stationed in the USA, the 7-member South Korean idol group kickstarted their Permission to Dance on Stage concert on November 27 with the last concert scheduled on December 2. They are also readying to perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on December 3. It was recently reported by Sports Donga that the group will not attend the hotly buzzed Mnet Asian Music Awards this year due to their conflicting schedules.

Image: Instagram/@wi__wi__wi/Twitter/@lttn02