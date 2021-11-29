BTS' LA Concert: Jin Steals ARMY's Hearts By Cosplaying 'Squid Game' Doll; Watch

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@squid.game.doll/Twitter/@BTSdailyinfo
The second day of the hotly buzzed BTS concert in LA is taking the internet by storm with ARMY trending the band worldwide by sharing snippets from the show. The SoFi stadium witnessed a purple storm as the fandom celebrated the band's first-ever in-person concert after two years. With the fans trending each member online, the eldest member of the band, Jin has landed himself on the trending page due to his shenanigans.
Ahead of day two of BTS' LA concert, a picture of Jin went viral on the micro-blogging site where the singer sported pigtails adorned with red ribbons. ARMY could not help but notice that the singer was cosplaying the popular South Korean survival series Squid Game's 'Red light, green light' doll. The pictures were widely circulated online with ARMY fawning over Jin's various adorable looks with pigtails throughout the concert.
In one video shared by a fan, the 28-year-old singer can be seen receiving thundering applause and hooting from the crowd when the camera is panned towards him. During the concert, the singer changed the style by wearing a single ponytail and adorning it with a white flower and red ribbon. Jin was also seen entertaining the ARMY by enthusiastically playing the drums.
I edited this 😁💜 #SEOKJIN on #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day2 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/idNDHMNHoY— kookies_bun (@BTSrEuphoric) November 29, 2021
My favourite Seokjinie comfort video forever ))):#SEOKJIN #PTD_ON_STAGE_LApic.twitter.com/n7QWU3gNo1— zee⁷✩｡:•. (@ixeelicious_) November 28, 2021
One fan wrote, ''My Favourite of Day-2...I was killed through 144p Live Stream! My Jinnnnnnn Flower!!!'' while another user wrote, ''My favourite Seokjinie comfort video forever ))):'' A few fans shared pictures of the youngest member of the band, Jungkook sporting a similar look and wrote, ''this seokjinnie with this Jungkookie'' Another fan also shared Jin's pictures from previous shows where donned several colourful hair ties and styles.
Seokjin with hair accessories— Jinikah⁷ ♡︎🇵🇰 🖇️ (@jinikah_) November 29, 2021
A never ending saga ~#SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/XYeu4XN2Xy
#JUNGKOOK #SEOKJIN— Me_Army (@seebuhehe) November 29, 2021
this seokjinnie with this Jungkookie pic.twitter.com/ibTk8x12No
🐹 See you again tomorrow 💜— BTS Lockscreen & Wallpaper 🍊 (@Purp_lle) November 28, 2021
Wallpaper Version 🪅
Kim Seokjin 🐹#jin #kimseokjin #seokjin #worldwidehandsome #방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA @BTS_twt #BTSWALLPAPER pic.twitter.com/JzG3isjzZa
These were taken on the same day...😳🥵#BTS #방탄소년단진 #방탄진 #JIN #진 #석진 #SEOKJIN #김석진 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dGfx9zZQ4k— krl⁷ will meet BTS in 2022 | yours by 진 (@seokjin__wwh) November 29, 2021
The concert in LA's SoFi stadium commenced on November 27 with ARMY getting to meet their favourite band for the first time in two years. The second day of the concert was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans on November 28 while the third day is scheduled on is on December 1st at 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET and the fourth day is scheduled on December 2nd at 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET.
His beautiful smile, his hitting his thigh and his flying hair🥺،has taken my heart😭😭💘.#SEOKJIN— Juya.♡ (@Aeyookh) November 29, 2021
pic.twitter.com/O3jekXxrM5
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.