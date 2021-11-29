BTS' LA Concert: Jin Steals ARMY's Hearts By Cosplaying 'Squid Game' Doll; Watch

The second day of the hotly buzzed BTS concert in LA is taking the internet by storm with ARMY trending the band worldwide by sharing snippets from the show. The SoFi stadium witnessed a purple storm as the fandom celebrated the band's first-ever in-person concert after two years. With the fans trending each member online, the eldest member of the band, Jin has landed himself on the trending page due to his shenanigans.

BTS' LA Concert day 2: Jin cosplays Squid Game doll

Ahead of day two of BTS' LA concert, a picture of Jin went viral on the micro-blogging site where the singer sported pigtails adorned with red ribbons. ARMY could not help but notice that the singer was cosplaying the popular South Korean survival series Squid Game's 'Red light, green light' doll. The pictures were widely circulated online with ARMY fawning over Jin's various adorable looks with pigtails throughout the concert.

In one video shared by a fan, the 28-year-old singer can be seen receiving thundering applause and hooting from the crowd when the camera is panned towards him. During the concert, the singer changed the style by wearing a single ponytail and adorning it with a white flower and red ribbon. Jin was also seen entertaining the ARMY by enthusiastically playing the drums.

One fan wrote, ''My Favourite of Day-2...I was killed through 144p Live Stream! My Jinnnnnnn Flower!!!'' while another user wrote, ''My favourite Seokjinie comfort video forever ))):'' A few fans shared pictures of the youngest member of the band, Jungkook sporting a similar look and wrote, ''this seokjinnie with this Jungkookie'' Another fan also shared Jin's pictures from previous shows where donned several colourful hair ties and styles.

Seokjin with hair accessories

A never ending saga ~#SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/XYeu4XN2Xy — Jinikah⁷ ♡︎🇵🇰 🖇️ (@jinikah_) November 29, 2021

More on BTS' LA concert

The concert in LA's SoFi stadium commenced on November 27 with ARMY getting to meet their favourite band for the first time in two years. The second day of the concert was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans on November 28 while the third day is scheduled on is on December 1st at 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET and the fourth day is scheduled on December 2nd at 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET.

His beautiful smile, his hitting his thigh and his flying hair🥺،has taken my heart😭😭💘.#SEOKJIN

pic.twitter.com/O3jekXxrM5 — Juya.♡ (@Aeyookh) November 29, 2021

