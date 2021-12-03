BTS Surprise Fans With 'Holiday Remix' Of Their Hit Single 'Butter'

The summer of 2021 witnessed the entire world dancing to the beats of the South Korean boyband's smash hit Butter. Along with blaring on every radio channel and topping multiple musical charts, the track managed to sweep over major American as well as Asian musical awards and nominations. With Christmas around the corner, the band has managed to revive their Summer magic by releasing the holiday remix of the song.

BTS releases Butter (Holiday remix)

The entire world is immersed in the preparation of Christmas and welcoming a new year. To enhance the feeling, ARMY can now enjoy their holiday season with the newly released Butter (Holiday remix) track that underscores the trademark bright energy of the original track. The carol pop will also exude the festive ambience via its peppy yet soothing music.

The global mega-hit song Butter was dubbed 2021’s song of the summer as it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks. The song also bagged BTS multiple awards such as the 2021 American Music Awards and the 2021 Asia Artist Award for 'Song of the Year'. Additionally, Butter managed to earn the band their second Grammy nod in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The song was released by the band to show their appreciation for the love and support they received from ARMY.

ARMY's reaction to Butter remix

Several fans took to their social media to share their excitement over the newly released song. One fan wrote, ''New remix means we can chart Butter again, right? Isn’t that the rule?''. Another fan wrote, ''Thanks for all the remix! We love them BigHit I love youuuu''.

I’m really liking all these different backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/9jgnkDqIt9 — Misha⁷🏳️‍🌈∞ Yours By Jin~Jin Day🎄Namjoons Wife (@_purple_haze_x) December 3, 2021

More on BTS

The band recently finished their four-day long Permission to Dance on Stage concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. They will now be performing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. BTS also announced their next concert in the year 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. After winning at the Asian Artist Awards ceremony, ARMY is gearing up to cast vote for the band at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The band is nominated for the MAMA award in the categories like Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Worldwide Fans' Choice award, Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male Group.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial