Jay Park Pens Sweet Note For BTS' Jungkook; Calls Latter 'humble, Ambitious And Talented'

The South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their tracks and moves. The two-time Grammy-nominated band enjoys one of the largest fanbases across the world, known as the BTS fan ARMY. As the band is often seen collaborating with various international music sensations, BTS member Jungkook was recently seen hanging out with American rapper and singer-songwriter, Jay Park, as the latter could not help but laud the Butter singer. As he shared some photos with Jungkook, their fans could not help but hope for collaboration.

Jay Park, the American rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, record producer and entrepreneur of Korean descent, was recently seen binding with BTS member Jungkook. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jay Park recently shared two pictures with the 24-year-old singer. In the pictures, Jay Park could be seen donning an all-black outfit, which included a hoodie, track pants and a cap. On the other hand, Jungkook opted for a trendy outfit. He wore an oversized white t-shirt with black pants and completed his look with a black hat and red sneakers.

The two musicians were seen spending time at a recording studio where they clicked some pictures. In the caption, Jay Park penned praise of the BTS member and listed his qualities. He mentioned how Jungkook is extremely humble despite his fame and is a respectable man. Jay Park wrote, "Even at the top, he stays humble and has a mind to continue bettering himself... such a respectable man... and he's even good at boxing," in Korean. He further added how he got to know why Jungkook receives a lot of love after meeting him. He wrote, "after i met Jk i can definitely can see why they get so much love. Humble amitious and talented."Jungkook reshared the post on his Instagram stories.

Fans speculate a music collaboration between Jungkook and Jay Park

While their fans sent them lots of love via the comment section, they also speculated about an upcoming collaboration between the two singers. A fan wrote, "Are they making music together?? Collab?" while another one penned, "RIGHT NOW I WILL START PRAYING THAT THEY MAKE A SONG TOGETHER, OUT OG JUNGKOK'S COMFORT ZONE, SOMETHING JAY PARK STYLE.

