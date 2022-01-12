BTS: Times When RM, Jungkook, Jimin & Other Members' Replied To ARMY On Social Media

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boy group BTS are not only known for their chart-topping songs but also the ginormous ARMY of fans that love and support them. From their home country to every corner of the world, the ardent fans of the band have been showering the boys with constant love via social media. Not to be the ones to disappoint them, the young singers have, on many occasions, responded to them.

From answering questions related to their music to giving a witty reply to personal questions, their interactions with fans online are enjoyed across the fandom. Take a look at some of the hilarious times BTS has responded to fans via social media.

V Turns relationship advisor

The second-youngest member of the band, V, turned into a relationship advisor for a fan to ask a serious question about their dilemma with their partner. The fan asked, via WeVerse, ''I feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? I like him so much, I think about him all day.” The 26-year-old quickly responded to her by writing, '''If you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end? Think about how you feel. I’m done eating, so I don’t have lingering regrets for my food.”

op: i feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? i like him sm i think about him all day..



taehyung: if you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end?

think about how you feel.

RM responds to fan seeking Jimin's help

In a hilarious interaction between an ARMY and the leader of the band, RM, the fandom was left in splits over the latter's reply. The fan sought Jimin's help via WeVerse by writing,'' Jiminah, I don’t have a boyfriend. But my family knows that you are my boyfriend. What should I do?''. Leader Rap Monster simply commented 'Wow' to her post.

Jin replies to Jimin's stan

Another Jimin stan took to WeVerse to share a picture of a snowman which looked like Jin's BT21 character by writing, ''Seokjin brother, you have to see this!!!” Quick to reply, Jin wrote, ''RJ, you’re cold, aren’t you? I’ll meet you with a heater.'' The fan's username 'JMisThicc; also caught traction in the fandom.

J-Hope denies selfie-and feet pictures

In a fun chat with fans on WeVerse, J-Hope was asked by his fans to share his selfie or feet pictures. However, the young was quick to turn down the request as he wrote, ''No. My face is so red'' and ''No...right now even my feet are red''.

Jungkook's witty reply to fan

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook is known for his funny and witty replies to fans and their demands via social media. Looking back at an old interaction, the young singer responded to a fan who wrote, ''Give me Jeongguk'' by tweeting back, ''take me''.

(Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit)