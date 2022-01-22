BTS Members And EXO's Kai Enter Rolling Stone's List Of Most Stylish Musicians

The American pop culture magazine, Rolling Stone, published its picks for the 25 most stylish musicians on January 21. BTS members and EXO's Kai have entered the Rolling Stone list of most stylish musicians. Other famous musicians on the list include Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Grimes, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kanye West, and Rihanna among others.

The selection of the same was done by a group of journalists, designers, and industry insiders. The magazine further added that the artists who are chosen are "influencing fashion as much as they’re shaping music". EXO’s Kai came at No. 24 with Rolling Stone describing the idol's style as "runs the gamut from preppy to punk, and he deftly mixes fashion influences as easily as he mixes musical genres". Kai said, "Concept is the most important thing. We have to think about whether we want to play it safe or take up a challenge".

As mentioned by the judges, EXO's crop top which he wore in the Obsession music video and the outfits he wore in the Peaches video were out of the box. Votes were tabulated with the highest-ranked musician on each list receiving 250 points, the second highest 240 points, and so on down to 60 points for number 20.

BTS grabs 4th position in Rolling Stone's list of most stylish musicians

BTS came in on the list at No. 4. Rolling Stone stated, "BTS have always been as adventurous with their fashion as they are with their music". BTS were announced as ambassadors for Louis Vuitton last spring, with LV stating that it is one of the most influential groups in the world.

Other than that, Lil Nas X grabbed the first position in the Rolling Stone list of most stylish musicians. Lady Gaga grabbed second place, while the third place was taken by Cardi B.

BTS drops self-designed merchandise

BTS members have dropped their official self-designed merchandise. Taking to their official Twitter handle, HYBE Merch released the merchandise of the 'golden maknae' of the band, Jungkook. The first product is an artsy mood lamp called the 'Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp'. The lamp comes with Bluetooth as it illuminates the room with pink, blue and purple lights with BTS' signs all over the lights. They also released a mood film for the merch where the user is seen serenely enjoying the mood lamp.

