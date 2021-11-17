BTS Members Drop Snaps From Their US Trip; Say 'We're Leaving. Gonna Come Back Soon'

South Korean boyband, BTS members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently jetted off to the US for their upcoming performances. The Bangtan Boys took to their verified Twitter handle and dropped snaps from their journey.

They also penned a sweet note in the Korean language. As soon as the snaps were up, BTS ARMY rushed to flood the comments section with lovely messages.

BTS heads to the US for their concert

다녀오겠습니다

내일 모든 수험생 분들도 화이팅 !! pic.twitter.com/TVoRsmVhqL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 17, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, BTS leader RM dropped a series of snaps that also includes two selfies. The first selfie features himself and Jungkook, while the second is the solo one. RM captioned the post in Korean that roughly translates, "I will go to all the students tomorrow, fighting!" Students will appear for their college entrance exams in South Korea on Thursday."

BTS member Jin also shared a message for BTS ARMY on South Korea's social networking site, Weverse. He simply wrote, "I'll go," while J-Hope posted a selfie picture where he can be seen sitting in a flight. He captioned the snap, "I'll go well."

Jimin updated BTS fandom by posting a snap on Weverse, "I will go well (smiling emoji)" on Weverse. V also dropped a selfie image where he can be seen posing with Jin inside the flight. He captioned the post, "We're leaving. Gonna come back soon!"

Recently, the K-pop group was spotted at the Incheon International airport. In the snaps that have been making rounds on the internet, Jin can be seen sporting a grey long coat with a white t-shirt and black pants. He added a pair of white sneakers to complete his look. Suga went for all-black attire, while J-Hope donned a black blazer with black pants and a printed yellow scarf.

BTS leader RM opted for a black long coat over a white turtleneck and black pants. Jimin wore a green coloured coat over a black T-shirt and pants. V went for an all beige attire while Jungkook, too, sported an all-black attire.

The Bangtan Boys are currently gearing up for BTS concert. They will also be performing at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA) their smash hit track Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion. The singer was recently featured in Butter's remix version. BTS has also been nominated in four categories at the awards show. At the end of this month, BTS will host a four-day concert in Los Angeles. The concert, which has been titled BTS Permission to Dance On Stage will take place in LA. It is scheduled to take place on November 27-28 and December 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial