BTS Members' Instagram Accounts: Check Out First Post Of Each Of The Band Members

The South Korean boy band BTS has millions of followers across the globe and had a special surprise for their fans on Monday. The seven stars launched their individual Instagram accounts and gained over a million followers a few minutes after they made their social media presence public.

Each of them has over two million followers and the BTS ARMY is gaga over the pictures they shared.

BTS members launch individual Instagram accounts

Jin posted a quirky picture of himself with two ponytails, which he ties with red ribbons. He was seen in a Permission To Dance t-shirt and wrote in his bio, "Jin of bts from BIGHIT MUSIC." Jin is the BTS member with the highest number of followers as of Monday and his follower count stands at 8.5 Million.

RM from the much-loved band has 7 a whopping 7 Million followers. His first picture was of him sitting by the ocean with his side profile facing the camera. He did not write a caption for his first post on the social media platform but limited the comments on his posts. His bio reads, "just an archive" and the musician has posted three pictures as of Monday.

V on the other hand has two Instagram posts on the social media platform. The first image he uploaded appeared to be one of a skeleton of an animal and several individuals from the BTS ARMY welcomed him to the platform. V now has 7.8 Million followers, only a few hours after joining the platform.

Jungkook's first Instagram post was that of a scenic view of the ocean and the sky. The picture had beautiful shades of blue and orange. His second post on the social media platform was of himself on the stage at the SoFi Stadium. He could be seen pointing at the name of the stadium in the picture. Jungkook now has 7.6 Million followers.

Jimin was welcomed to the platform after he surprised fans with his presence on Instagram as he posted a black and white picture of himself. He could be seen in a suit as he gazed into the camera with sunglasses on. His bio reads, "jimin of bts from bighitmusic" and he has garnered 7.5 Million followers.

Suga had only one post on Instagram as of Monday and has a whopping 8.4 Million followers on the social media platform. His first picture was that of a winding path in between a lush green garden with several trees. He introduced himself in his bio as he wrote, "SUGA of BTS from BIGHIT MUSIC."

J-Hope has maintained an aesthetic theme on his social media account and has 8.4 Million followers, just like Suga. His first picture was of himself at the beach and he wrote in the caption of the image, "I'm your hope @uarmyhope". The celebrity now has two posts on his newly launched account.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit