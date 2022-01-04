BTS Members RM & Jin Recover From COVID-19, Announces BIGHIT As They Thank Fans For Wishes

After the fans were delighted to know that famous K-pop band BTS’s member Suga is recovering from COVID-19 illness, their agency shared another good news. Other BTS members RM and Jin have also fully recovered from the virus, BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music sensation announced on Tuesday.

Fellow member Suga, who had tested COVID-19 positive a day before group leader RM and Jin, was released from quarantine on Monday after he recovered from the disease. SUGA had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 24, 2021, following his return from the US on December 23. The positive test results were said to have arrived during his self-quarantine, as SUGA had previously tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier, while quarantining, the BTS member had personally reassured fans by posting "I am alright :) Don’t worry too much" on Weverse.

BTS member Jin and RM recover from COVID-19

For the unversed, RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 25, 2021. RM was about to be released from quarantine before taking a PCR test on December 25, when his results came out positive though he did not experience any symptoms. On the other hand, Jin had already been released from self-quarantine but took a PCR test - the results of which were positive - after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The statement from BigHit MUSIC read:

“Hello, this is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4. RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you.”

IMAGE: AP