BTS Unveils Teaser Posters For 'Permission To Dance On Stage'; See Here

The month of October is here and it has brought with it an exciting announcement for the BTS ARMY. The much-awaited BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is finally here and will be conducted online. BTS took to Twitter to share individual teaser posters that excited fans across the globe. The concert will be streamed exclusively on 'Weverse', the online fan community platform.

BTS unveils teaser posters for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

The all-new teaser poster of BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is here and fans cannot contain their excitement. The K-Pop band had earlier revealed that the concert would be held on October 24 at 3 p.m. (IST). The most recent update about the concert is that its bright and charismatic poster has now been released. This will mark BTS' first concert in a year since BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ONE, which was held in 2020.

The poster that has been unveiled includes the seven-member band against a tangerine background. Each poster sees a different member of the K-Pop band stunning the BTS ARMY with their gorgeous looks and personality. Each member put their best foot forward for the teaser poster as they geat up for their upcoming online concert.

It was earlier announced that BTS would perform at the 2021 THE FACT Music Awards. The band also won an award for U+ Idol Live Popularity with a whopping 412,185 votes at the 2021 event. The award ceremony will be taking place on October 2 and the event will be graced by BTS, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, ITZY and other fan-favourites.

BTS was recently in the news after they attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly on September 20. The band took the stage and spoke from their hearts about the impact of the COVID pandemic across the world. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook accompanied South Korean President, Moon Jae-in to the 76th UNGA event. Apart from stepping onto the stage to share a few words, they also performed their hit number, Permission To Dance and left the attendees and the BTS ARMY in awe.

Image: AP