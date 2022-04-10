BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas Day 2 Highlights: Jin's Stellar Act With V And More

After an amazing first day, with AMRY rooting for their beloved BTS members across the packed stadium, the second day of the band's Permission to Dance Las vegas concert was also filled with some memorable moments. While Jin's injury became a cause of concern for the fans, the artiste delivered an impeccable act on the second day, jumping and dancing with V.

Their brotherhood moments were also another highlight of the second day, with Jungkook tying Jin's shoelace or opening his bottle or V looking out for him amid performing DNA. Here are the major highlights of BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas Day 2.

V looks out for Jin while performing DNA

Fans rejoiced the fleeting moment as V looked out for Jin in the midst of the band's performance. "Jin joined this wave and look at V smile," a fan wrote.

The Band's impeccable energy on stage

BTS was their usual incredible self as they delivered a power-packed performance with constant cheering by the BTS ARMY making for the perfect visual treat.

Jin and V's on-stage banter

While many enjoyed Jin and V's brotherhood moment, their fun banter on stage was another fun sight to witness. Jin was seen waving his injured hand out to V as if to flick him. After the goofy exchange, the two resume their act.

Kim Taehyung making sure that Jin is having fun and always putting a smile on members' faces and ours too.



KIM TAEHYUNG YOU ARE PRECIOUS

SUPERSTAR KIM TAEHYUNG#BTSV #방탄소년단뷔 #KimTaehyung #V



Jungkook and Jimin's quirky exit from the show

Fans were in for a sweet surprise as they saw Jungkook carrying Jimin in his arms after the show. They also waved out to the crowd.

LOOK AT THEM OH MY GOD

Meanwhile, ARMY was highly concerned about Jin's injury as it was earlier informed that will have ‘limited’ participation in the concerts. As BTS made their way into the concert, excited audiences threw things at them, with the concerned ARMY tweeting that it could have injured the members. "I hope people realize how dangerous it is to throw things. like not only could it hit the members badly, but jin is actually injured," one mentioned.

i hope people realize how dangerous it is to throw things. like not only could it hit the members badly, but jin is actually injured. it doesn't take much to think before you do something stupid.

