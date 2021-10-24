BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage': Full List Of Songs Performed By The K-pop Band

After almost a year, BTS held their first online concert on ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' on October 24, Sunday. The K-pop sensation performed a range of songs from their 2016 hits such as 'I Need U' and 'Fire', to their recent bangers like 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance.'

The BTS concert was planned after the group scrapped its ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 restrictions, fans got to witness the spectacular performances of the band through a multi-view live streaming service. Here is a list of all the songs that BTS performed

Songs performed by BTS during 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert

ON: Kinetic Manifesto Film Fire DNA Dope Blue & Grey Black Swan Blood Sweat & Tears Fake Love Life Goes On Boy With Luv Dynamite Butter Airplane Pt 2 Bapsae Disease Telepathy Stay So What I Need U Save Me Idol Epilogue: Forever Young Spring Day Permission to Dance

While concluding the concert, BTS thanked its ARMY. They said they were grateful to perform for them live digitally, however, they miss watching them live. BTS member V also addressed his injury speculations and assured the ARMY that he's fine. BTS is a South Korean K-pop band consisting of seven band members -- V, JK, Jin, J-hope, RM, SUGA and Jimin.



Image: Hybe