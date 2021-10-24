BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage': Full List Of Songs Performed By The K-pop Band

Quick links:
Image: HYBE
After almost a year, BTS held their first online concert on ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage' on October 24, Sunday. The K-pop sensation performed a range of songs from their 2016 hits such as 'I Need U' and 'Fire', to their recent bangers like 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance.'
The BTS concert was planned after the group scrapped its ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 restrictions, fans got to witness the spectacular performances of the band through a multi-view live streaming service. Here is a list of all the songs that BTS performed
While concluding the concert, BTS thanked its ARMY. They said they were grateful to perform for them live digitally, however, they miss watching them live. BTS member V also addressed his injury speculations and assured the ARMY that he's fine. BTS is a South Korean K-pop band consisting of seven band members -- V, JK, Jin, J-hope, RM, SUGA and Jimin.
Image: Hybe
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.