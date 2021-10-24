Last Updated:

BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage': Full List Of Songs Performed By The K-pop Band

BTS performed a range of songs from their 2016 hits such as 'I Need U' and 'Fire', to their recent bangers like 'Butter'. Here's a complete list.

Written By
Ananya Varma
BTS

Image: HYBE


After almost a year, BTS held their first online concert on BTS Permission To Dance On Stageon October 24, Sunday. The K-pop sensation performed a range of songs from their 2016 hits such as 'I Need U' and 'Fire', to their recent bangers like 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance.' 

The BTS concert was planned after the group scrapped its ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 restrictions, fans got to witness the spectacular performances of the band through a multi-view live streaming service. Here is a list of all the songs that BTS performed

Songs performed by BTS during 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert

  1. ON: Kinetic Manifesto Film
  2. Fire
  3. DNA
  4. Dope
  5. Blue & Grey 
  6. Black Swan
  7. Blood Sweat & Tears
  8. Fake Love
  9. Life Goes On 
  10. Boy With Luv
  11. Dynamite
  12. Butter
  13. Airplane Pt 2
  14. Bapsae
  15. Disease
  16. Telepathy
  17. Stay
  18. So What
  19. I Need U
  20. Save Me
  21. Idol
  22. Epilogue: Forever Young
  23. Spring Day
  24. Permission to Dance

While concluding the concert, BTS thanked its ARMY. They said they were grateful to perform for them live digitally, however, they miss watching them live. BTS member V also addressed his injury speculations and assured the ARMY that he's fine.  BTS is a South Korean K-pop band consisting of seven band members -- V, JK, Jin, J-hope, RM, SUGA and Jimin. 
 

READ | BTS 'Permission to Dance on Stage' live streaming: Check how to watch concert online

Image: Hybe 

READ | BTS' V injured during 'Permission to Dance on Stage' rehearsal, to perform while seated
READ | What happened to BTS' V? Will he perform at 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert?
READ | BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage': Concert ends, band promises to meet ARMYs soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, k-pop, entertainment news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com